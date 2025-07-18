SpaceX VP Lauren Dreyer praises Bangladesh’s efficiency in facilitating Starlink launch

The vice president of SpaceX, Lauren Dreyer, has commended the coordinated efforts of government officials in Bangladesh for supporting the effective launching of Starlink in the country.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Friday.

“We operate in 150 countries and territories. We have never seen such efficiency and decisiveness. On behalf of all my colleagues at SpaceX, I extend our appreciation to you. We look forward to working closely with your team,” she said.

The chief adviser thanked the vice president for visiting Bangladesh.

“It’s a lovely time of year here, the monsoon season, greenery and water everywhere. At the same time, we face challenges of flooding and waterlogging, which highlight the need for dependable technology to maintain connectivity,” Prof Yunus said.

“There is also a pressing need for improved connectivity in the remote areas of our hill tracts. These regions lack proper schools, teachers, and doctors. We have set a target to introduce online education in 100 schools, which will benefit students in isolated areas,” he added.

Emphasizing inclusive healthcare, the chief adviser said: “We are prioritizing digital healthcare so that people in remote areas can consult doctors online. Their medical histories will be stored digitally, making future consultations easier.”

"This is particularly important during pregnancy, a time when women often need male assistance to visit a doctor. With digital services, they can consult doctors from home,” he further said.

He went on saying: “Bangladeshi expatriates will also benefit from digital health services. Many hesitate to consult doctors abroad due to language barriers. With this system, they will be able to consult Bangladeshi doctors from overseas. We are implementing small initiatives here, but you can take these projects global.”

Lauren Dreyer expressed her appreciation for Professor Yunus’s insights. “The example you are setting here can be shared with other leaders. If Professor Yunus can do it in his country, then others can as well,” she said.

She also commended Professor Yunus’s efforts in combating corruption.

“Your initiatives to ensure that public services reach the people are highly commendable. A significant part of my work involves travelling around the world. I understand how serious an issue corruption can be. Using technology to decentralize services and improve governance is a meaningful vision,” she said.

Richard Griffiths, global engagement consultant of SpaceX; National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman; Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb; and Executive Chairman of Bida and BEZA Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, were also present at the meeting.