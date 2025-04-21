Bangladesh mourns passing of Pope Francis

The interim government of Bangladesh has expressed its deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Pope Francis.

In a message on Monday, it said Bangladesh mourns the loss of a great spiritual leader and its chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, mourns the passing of a true friend and kindred spirit.

It continued: "Pope Francis was a towering figure of moral clarity, humility and compassion in our time. His lifelong dedication to justice, peace and the dignity of every human being resonated far beyond the Catholic world. His leadership, rooted in the values of fraternity and service, inspired global efforts to uplift the poor, protect the vulnerable and build a more humane and peaceful world."

"His Holiness Pope Francis shared a profound connection with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. His Holiness and Professor Yunus worked closely together to foster their shared values of peace, human dignity and environmental stewardship."

Notably, Pope Francis’s 2020 encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, called for universal fraternity, social friendship and a commitment to the dignity of every person.

The government said: "Professor Yunus played a central role in drafting and finalising the “Declaration of Human Fraternity," which was presented to Pope Francis and publicly announced at St Peter’s Square in June 2023 and co-signed with the Cardinal Secretary State Pietro Parolin He chaired the committee responsible for finalizing the declaration and read and the document.

"Professor Yunus was a keynote speaker at the 2nd World Meeting on Human Fraternity, organized by the Fratelli Tutti Foundation in Rome and attended by Pope Francis at Vatican City. Participants called for immediate ceasefires in conflict zones, humanitarian aid and a renewed commitment to peace as the foundation of human coexistence.

"Their joint declarations highlight that peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of social justice, gender equality and care for the natural world. In November 2024, Professor Yunus and Pope Francis jointly launched the "Pope Francis Yunus 3 Zero Club" in Rome. This initiative aims to mobilise youth, especially from marginalised communities, to work toward zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions, further cementing the two leaders’ collaboration.

"We honour the memory of Pope Francis with deep respect and gratitude. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire generations to come."

Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on Monday aged 88.

The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover and leaving the facility on March 23.

His death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter's Basilica.