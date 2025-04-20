Yunus urges UN to hire more Bangladeshi women peacekeepers

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Sunday urged the United Nations (UN) to hire more women peacekeepers from Bangladesh, as he reaffirmed Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to international peacekeeping and security efforts.

The chief adviser made the request when UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix met him at the State Guest House Jamuna.

"One thing that I encourage is the participation of more Bangladeshi women in peacekeeping missions," the chief adviser said during the meeting, where issues regarding UN peacekeeping were discussed in detail.

Bangladesh consistently ranks among the top three troop- and police-contributing countries (TPCCs), with 5,677 peacekeepers deployed across 10 of the 11 active missions.

The UN under-secretary-general highlighted the UN's policy of engaging more women in peacekeeping.

"We don't want to confine women to specific roles," he said, adding that the UN would support the recruitment of women in all aspects of peacekeeping.

Yunus expressed Bangladesh's readiness to deploy additional troops and police when required, underscoring the country's pledge of five units at the Rapid Deployment Level in the Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System (PCRS).

He also advocated for increased Bangladeshi representation in UN peacekeeping leadership positions at both headquarters and field levels.

The UN official said the organization will also support Bangladesh in this regard.

The chief adviser affirmed that Bangladesh strictly complies with UN vetting procedures for peacekeepers and welcomed further collaboration with the UN and other bodies on training and accountability to strengthen human rights compliance.

Yunus was informed that a Bangladeshi delegation led by the foreign adviser would join the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference to be held in Berlin, Germany, from May 13 to 14.

Yunus also expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Myanmar and the cross-border firing incidents, civilian casualties, and livelihood disruptions near the Naf River, which serves as a border between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

He warned that continued instability could escalate, creating broader regional security risks.

He urged concerted international engagement to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

The chief adviser recalled the recent visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the Rohingya camps in southeast Bangladesh, noting that his visit gave the Rohingyas renewed hope for a safe and dignified repatriation to Myanmar.