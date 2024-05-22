France hopes to sign Airbus deals with Bangladesh soon

French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy has said that the discussions on Airbus Group's deals with Bangladesh regarding the aircraft purchase and acquiring earth observation satellite is going on quite well.

"We're progressing and we hope that soon there will be signatures and finalization of these," she said, while talking to a group of reporters at her residence on Wednesday, following her one and a half year in Dhaka assignment.

President Emmanuel Macron's visit last year in September was the historic moment during her tenure.

"It’s a milestone," she said, adding that the visit was being followed up between the two leaders with regular exchanges such as writing to each other.

She said they were also discussing the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Paris, but no date has been finalized.

During the visit in Dhaka, Macron also put forward the idea of “strategic autonomy” and “multi-polar world”, contrary to the common perception in Bangladeshi people that the US and Russia dominate the world in two camps with China growing as an emerging power.

In his speech, Macron made it clear that “based on democratic principles and the rule of law, in a region facing new imperialism, we want to propose a third way – with no intention to bully our partners or to lead them to an unsustainable scheme.”

Asked about the third way, the ambassador said France adopted its own Indo Pacific strategy long ago.

"Our view is a very cooperative approach when it comes to the Indo Pacific, recognizing the mounting importance of this region in the economy of the world, in the human dynamics of the world, and also in culture and other areas. Our cooperative approach means that it's not a confrontational approach.

"And we think that within that region there are important actors, very important actors, like of course, China, India, which are very important actors, and others.

"And in our view, maintaining a dialogue and cooperation with everybody in the region is important. It doesn't mean that we are not lucid on some of the behaviors of some of these actors, but talking, and maintaining a dialogue is the only way. So, to support us in this approach, of course, we are very pleased to have other partners within the region," she said.

"Bangladesh is definitely a very important partner of us in this implementation of our Indo Pacific vision because of the position of your country, because of your weight in terms of population, economic growth, the perspective which is being outlined, it is very important that we have good connections and that we understand each other's issues and try to support each other."

She said members of the executive committee of Airbus group had recently visited Bangladesh.

"Airbus is actually in discussions on two different files. One is the aircrafts with your national airline company, Biman, and the other one is about the satellite systems that Bangladesh would like to acquire for Earth observation purposes," the ambassador said.

She added: "So, both discussions are going on quite well, and are progressing, and we hope that soon there will be signatures and finalization of these."

Asked whether she is hopeful since Airbus's rival Boeing is trying to pursue the government with its new offer, the ambassador said: "I'm absolutely hopeful because of our offers. The French offer is the best."

She said in the next few months, there would be political consultations between the foreign ministers of France and Bangladesh.

Climate change is also an area of cooperation between the countries.

"We are going to endorse an adaptation pact aimed at supporting your country in adapting to the effects of climate change. And this will be endorsed during an upcoming visit of the honorable prime minister to France, for which a date is still being searched," she said.

"This adaptation pact is coming with a €1 billion package which are mainly concessional loans, which will mainly be implemented through our development bank, AFD, with the government of Bangladesh, in association with civil society and local actors, because adaptation has to be bottom up, because it touches the people in their territories, in their geographies, where they are based," she said.

"So the French government is here to support and implement some investments in various areas which will reinforce, enhance the adaptation capabilities of your people, especially in some areas, like of course, coastal areas."

The ambassador said France is also actively preparing a "flagship season" for Bangladeshi culture in Paris, which will be held in 2025.

She said visa applications to visit France are also rising by the day and she is happy to see that many students are going to study in French universities.

Asked what kind of challenges she foresees as Bangladesh graduates, the ambassador said, she finds two aspects - diversifying the economy and upholding the situation of the workers in your country.

"Economic challenges are at the core of the graduation process and the post graduation situation," she said.

"And we are aware of the efforts of your government to uphold a diversification of the economy in your country so that the dependence on one main area of the industry is reduced compared to others. Because this will be key when it comes to transitioning out of the LDC status and still getting access to special trade regimes, in particular with the EU. So it's an economic challenge, but it's also a human challenge. Because of course, to see the economy boosting, you need manpower," she said.

On the Rohingya crisis, she said this is a worrying situation.

"We will continue to support, of course. And we are always very grateful to your country for hosting the Rohingya people. And of course, we all know that repatriation remains the goal which means that the situation in Burma has to be changing, improving because in the current conditions, obviously Rohingya people cannot go back to their country."