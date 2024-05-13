State Minister: France to assist Bangladesh in installing lightning prevention devices

France will provide assistance in setting up lightning protection devices, constructing infrastructure, and providing training in addition to exchanging technical knowledge on it in Bangladesh.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman said this while talking to reporters on Monday after a meeting with France Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy at the Secretariat.

Voicing concern over the rising fatalities from lightning strikes recently, the state minister said the government is working to reduce the number of fatalities and losses caused by lightning strikes.

Apart from raising awareness among people over lightning, effective measures will be taken to install lightning prevention devices, he said.