Quader: Don’t care about US sanctions, visa policies

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that the government is indifferent to US sanctions and visa policies.

His comments came during a discussion with journalists at the Secretariat on Tuesday addressing contemporary issues.

Quader remarked that US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu has come to Bangladesh with his own agenda, emphasizing that the government did not extend an invitation to him. “I do not want to discuss this matter. They come and go as part of their routine,” Quader mentioned.

Regarding Lu’s visit, Quader commented: “He is not even a Foreign Minister! Why all this fuss about him! He has come here out of necessity, they have their agenda. When relationships exist, discussions on various issues related to those relationships will happen.”

Quader also referenced previous discussions related to visa policies and sanctions before the elections, highlighting that the stance remains unchanged. “We do not care about any kind of sanctions or visa policies,” Quader declared when asked about the political implications of Lu’s visit.