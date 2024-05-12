Bangladeshi fatally shot inside Myanmar territory

A man from Bangladesh was shot dead in Myanmar near the Naikhongchhari border in Bandarban on Sunday morning.

The deceased was Abul Kalam, 28, a resident of Naikhongchhari upazila.

According to local sources, Kalam used to illegally transport cattle from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

On the day of the incident, he was attempting to smuggle cattle from a location called Cheli Dhala, approximately 2km inside Myanmar, when a member of the Arakan Army (AA) shot him in the head, resulting in his death on the spot.

Confirming the matter, Shamshul Alam, a local union parishad member, said efforts were underway to repatriate Kalam's body.

Naikhongchhari police station Assistant Sub-Inspect Maryam Akhter said no formal complaints had been lodged with the police, and further details would emerge following an investigation.