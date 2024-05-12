Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladeshi fatally shot inside Myanmar territory

  • Went there to smuggle cattle into Bangladesh, locals say
  • No complaints filed yet with police
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 May 2024, 02:39 PM

A man from Bangladesh was shot dead in Myanmar near the Naikhongchhari border in Bandarban on Sunday morning. 

The deceased was Abul Kalam, 28, a resident of Naikhongchhari upazila.

According to local sources, Kalam used to illegally transport cattle from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

On the day of the incident, he was attempting to smuggle cattle from a location called Cheli Dhala, approximately 2km inside Myanmar, when a member of the Arakan Army (AA) shot him in the head, resulting in his death on the spot. 

Confirming the matter, Shamshul Alam, a local union parishad member, said efforts were underway to repatriate Kalam's body.

Naikhongchhari police station Assistant Sub-Inspect Maryam Akhter said no formal complaints had been lodged with the police, and further details would emerge following an investigation.

Topics:

Bangladesh-Myanmar Border
Read More

Myanmar conflict: Movement, fishing restrictions leave Naf River jetty deserted

88 more BGP personnel take shelter in Bangladesh

2 Bangladeshis injured in landmine explosion near Myanmar border

Parliamentary committee sounds alarm on rising tensions near Teknaf

Teknaf residents terrified as shelling, gunfire echo across Naf River

Panic grips Teknaf residents as shelling heard again from Myanmar border

Latest News

WFP: More than 300 dead in Afghanistan flash floods

‘Dhalai Special Cement’ dealer inaugurated in Barisal

MV Abdullah enters Bangladesh waters

ShareTrip launches mega giveaway with ST Pay

9 to die for killing Comilla Jubo League leader

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x