Bangladesh, UNOPS sign MoU to enhance gender equality, inclusive development

The Department of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Bangladesh, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by Keya Khan, director general of the Department of Women Affairs (DWA) and Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh in the presence of the representatives from DWA and UNOPS.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for non-exclusive cooperation and collaboration between UNOPS and DWA across various domains and underscores the shared commitment of both parties to advance gender equality, women's empowerment, and inclusive development initiatives in Bangladesh.

This is seen as a “significant step” towards enhancing gender equality and inclusive development.

The ceremony took place at the DWA office, marking a pivotal moment in collaborative efforts to empower women and promote sustainable development.

As part of the commitment to getting Agenda 2030 back on track, this MoU places the spotlight on the Sustainable Development Goal 5, dedicated to advancing gender equality and empowering women in Bangladesh.

Keya Khan, Director-General of the Department of Women Affairs (DWA), emphasized: "In partnering with UNOPS, we are embracing a journey towards realizing the full potential of gender equality in Bangladesh."

She said the statistics speak volumes: from achieving gender parity in primary and secondary education to witnessing a surge in female labour force participation rates, nation is making remarkable strides in empowering women.

“As we join hands with UNOPS, we are bolstered by the successes we have achieved thus far, knowing that together, we can surmount remaining challenges and pave the way for a future where every woman and girl in Bangladesh has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our society,” Keya Khan said.

Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh, said that for too long, women across the globe have faced numerous challenges and barriers, hindering their full participation in society.

“Today, we take a significant step towards addressing these issues and ensuring that women in Bangladesh have access to the resources and opportunities they deserve,” Sudhir Muralidharan said.

Through this MoU, he said, they will work hand in hand with the Department of Women Affairs Bangladesh to implement programs and initiatives that promote women's economic empowerment, enhance their access to education and healthcare, and provide them with the necessary support to overcome societal and cultural barriers.

“Our partnership will not only benefit women but will also positively impact entire communities. When women are empowered, societies thrive, and the path towards sustainable development becomes more attainable,” Sudhir said.