Sweden offers Bangladesh partnership for garment sector sustainability

Sweden has extended an offer to Bangladesh, proposing a collaborative effort to facilitate a green transition within the garment sector.

The proposal came during a meeting between Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg Von Linde and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the latter's ministry office in the Secretariat on Sunday.

The Swedish envoy also discussed how to contribute more to the development of renewable energy in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest.

The ambassador, while discussing green transition, renewable energy and Sweden's position on the issue, said Sweden and Swedish companies have been working with Bangladesh in the garment sector for almost 40 years and H&M, IKEA and Lindex are among them.

Welcoming the ambassador, Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh is working sincerely to promote renewable energy.

He informed the Swedish envoy that the generation of 12,047MW of electricity from renewable energy sources is ongoing and under process.

Of this, implementation of some solar power projects with 3,253MW capacity is in progress and another 7,861MW solar power projects are under process.

He said more research is needed on wind power, although wind mapping has already been completed.

The state minister hoped that by 2041, 40% of total electricity will come from clean energy.

"One of our challenges is to ensure uninterrupted electricity for all at an affordable cost. Renewable energy requires huge investment", he told the ambassador.

He emphasised the development and expansion of smart grid and transmission and distribution systems for their further modernization.

"The government is trying to increase the share of renewable energy in the national grid," he added.

Lovisa Hofmann, the head of the Political, Trade and Communication Department of the Embassy of Sweden, was present on the occasion.