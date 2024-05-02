Bangladesh wants UK on its side to end war in Gaza

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has called upon the UK government to collaborate with Bangladesh to establish a peaceful and conflict-free world and to put an end to the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

He was speaking at a diplomatic reception hosted by the Bangladesh High Commission in London to celebrate the 54th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The foreign minister emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in conflict zones worldwide, including Gaza and Ukraine.

He stressed that stopping the killing of innocent people is crucial to restoring normalcy and establishing peace, the foreign ministry said.

Speaker of the UK’s Parliament Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP was the chief guest at the event where Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt MP, UK FCDO Minister for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations Lord Tariq Ahmad, Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed MP, and Chairman of All-party Parliamentary Group on Bangladesh Rushanara Ali MP spoke as special guests.

International Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Dr Gawher Rizvi, Former Foreign Minister and Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Dr AK Abdul Momen, and State Minister for Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury attended the reception.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem gave welcome remarks at the reception held at the historic Churchill Room of Queen Elizabeth II sited in a magnificent setting centring the British Parliament.

The foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the UK Government, its citizens, and the British-Bangladeshi diaspora for their support during Bangladesh's War of Liberation, and pledged to elevate Bangladesh-UK historical relations to new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He thanked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for emphasizing his commitment to enhancing the economic and security partnership between Bangladesh and the UK in his congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Hasina after her re-election on January 7.

He said that Prime Minister Hasina remains dedicated to strengthening their robust trade, investment, aviation, climate, defence, security, and migration cooperation to the next level in her current term, as agreed upon by the two prime ministers in London last May.

He also emphasized the importance of the UK's support in the early repatriation of 1.2 million Rohingyas back to their ancestral home in Myanmar.

He commended the Bangladesh High Commissioner for launching the “Bangabandhu-Edward Heath Friendship Award” and the “Bangabandhu-Harold Wilson Friendship Award”.

Speaker of the UK's Parliament Lindsay Hoyle in his speech paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and recalled the contribution of the British-Bangladeshis to the War of Liberation in 1971.

He reaffirmed that the UK would remain a steadfast partner in Bangladesh's efforts towards a developed country.

Penny Mordaunt commended Bangladesh's recent progress and assured that the UK would collaborate with Bangladesh to build a better and prosperous future.

He also praised the significant role of the British-Bangladeshi diaspora for their contribution to the UK’s economy and society.

Lord Tariq Ahmad lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for upholding the values and spirit of Bangabandhu in creating a self-sustaining, inclusive, and secular Bangladesh, which is now one of the world's most rapidly growing economies, the foreign ministry said.

He said that Sheikh Hasina is a leader who showed the world the magnanimity of humanity by hosting over a million Rohingya displaced from the country Myanmar.

The High Commissioner thanked Prime Minister Sunak for his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Hasina following the January election, and also recalled the bilateral meeting of the two Premiers where they agreed to take Bangladesh-UK relations to new heights towards a sustainable, greener and more prosperous future.

The foreign minister along with the guests unveiled the exclusive “Mujib and Britain” publication by the Bangladesh High Commission, London and handed over the Bangabandhu-Edward Heath Friendship Award" and the "Bangabandhu-Harold Wilson Award" to two “great friends” of Bangladesh Lord Marland and Lord Swaraj Paul respectively to honour their extraordinary contributions in promoting Bangladesh-UK Friendship.