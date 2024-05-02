Thursday, May 02, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
US, Canada, Switzerland launch Nagorikata to empower Bangladeshis

  • A collaboration between western countries and government, civil society groups of Bangladesh 
  • In line with Sustainable Development Goals 5 and 16
  • This fund will increase outreach and mobilize diverse groups of citizens

 

US Ambassador Peter Haas, Canadian High Commissioner Dr Lily Nichols and Swiss High Commissioner Reto Ringgli, Chief Coordinator of SDG Affairs of the Prime Minister's Office, Md Akhter Hossain, and Director General of the NGO Affairs Bureau, Md Saidur Rahman, at a special inauguration event on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 02 May 2024, 07:08 PM

The United States, Canada, and Switzerland on Thursday jointly launched a new scheme to empower all Bangladeshis, particularly women, girls, and marginalized people, by amplifying their voices and ensuring their rights to equality, privacy, freedom of expression, and access to information.

The “Nagorikata: Civic Engagement Fund” is a collaboration between western countries and the government and civil society groups of Bangladesh to promote gender equality and robust institutions in line with Sustainable Development Goals 5 and 16, according to a statement.

US Ambassador Peter Haas joined Canadian High Commissioner Dr Lily Nichols and Swiss High Commissioner Reto Ringgli, who were joined by Chief Coordinator of SDG Affairs of the prime minister's Office, Md Akhter Hossain, and Director General of the NGO Affairs Bureau, Md Saidur Rahman, at a special inauguration event.

This fund will increase outreach and mobilize diverse groups of citizens, expand cooperation and partnerships among civil society organizations, provide grant opportunities, and strengthen the capacity of civil society organizations.

The initiative will also increase dialogue between civil society, the government, and citizens for more responsive and inclusive policies.

“Our support for the Nagorikota Civic Engagement Fund aligns with our commitment to empowering civil society for positive change and sustainable development. We remain dedicated to strengthening democratic institutions, enhancing accountability, and upholding the rule of law,” said US Ambassador Haas.

Canadian High Commissioner Dr Lily Nichols said gender equality is at the “core” of Canada’s international assistance programming.

“Promoting gender equality is the most effective way to address the root causes of poverty. The Nagorikata Civic Engagement Fund supports SDG 5, which promotes gender equality by empowering women and girls, strengthening their voices, and promoting their human rights.

“The fund will foster strong partnerships with civil society, strengthen their knowledge and capacity, and ensure that women’s organizations, youth, and other marginalized groups have a strong voice and achieve transformative change. Canada is a proud supporter of the Nagorikata Civic Engagement Fund, a catalyst for a more peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Bangladesh,” she said.

USACivil RightsBangladesh-Canada Relations
