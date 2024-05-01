Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

  • Awami League representative to meet senior BJP leaders
  • Salim Mahmud MP is nominated as a representative to visit India
Logo of BJP. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2024, 07:56 PM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited the Bangladesh Awami League to observe the overall preparation and campaign taken for the national elections in India.

Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan disclosed the information to the media through a press release on Wednesday.

According to the press release, national elections are being held in seven phases in different provinces of India.

The ruling BJP has invited some foreign political parties to show their overall preparation and campaign in this election.
 
It has invited the only Awami League from Bangladesh, the press release read.

It is significant that the ruling party of India invited only Awami League among the political parties of Bangladesh, it added.

India, which has the world's largest democracy, is confident in Bangladesh Awami League as well as Sheikh Hasina's leadership and thus, considers Awami League as one of the most important organizations in South Asia and their true friends.

In the invitation letter sent to Bangladesh Awami League, they have requested to send a representative from Awami League to observe BJP's election preparations and campaign.

In view of this invitation, Awami League Information and Research Secretary and Member of Parliament Salim Mahmud has been nominated as a representative by Awami League president to visit India.

The five-day tour will end on May 5.

During this visit, the Awami League representative will meet senior BJP leaders.

Awami LeagueBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)India Election
