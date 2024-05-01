Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Awami League sending representative to observe Indian election

  • Visit to last 5 days
  • Representative to engage in high-level meetings with senior BJP leaders
  • Awami League only party to have received a BJP invitation in Bangladesh
  • BJP has invited other foreign political parties
File photo shows a general view of the Awami League headquarters at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 May 2024, 04:18 PM

Picked by Awami League chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Salim Mahmud, serving as the party's information and research Secretary and member of parliament, is set to visit India to observe its national election at the invitation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently engaged in a comprehensive election campaign across several states in India.

Salim's visit to India spans five days, from May 1 to 5. During this time, he will engage in high-level meetings with senior BJP leaders. Additionally, he will have the opportunity to observe the BJP's election preparations firsthand.

The BJP will take the Awami League representative to Chhattisgarh, where he will witness the BJP's election campaign beyond the capital, Delhi.

The Awami League is the only party to have received an invitation in Bangladesh.

This gesture not only reflects strong bilateral relations but also signifies the Awami League's status as a trusted ally of India.

Almost one billion people are eligible to vote in the seven-phase general election that began on April 19 and concludes on June 1, with votes set to be counted on June 4.

The ruling BJP has invited other foreign political parties to show their overall preparation and campaign in this election.

Sheikh HasinaNarendra ModiBangladesh Awami LeagueBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
