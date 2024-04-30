Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Salman for sharing technological capabilities to ensure benefits for entire world

AI may threaten development by exacerbating gap between developed and underdeveloped nations, Salman F Rahman says

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman speaks at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 30, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 07:32 PM

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman on Tuesday laid emphasis on sharing technological capabilities to ensure benefits for the entire world.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) may pose a threat to development by exacerbating the gap between developed and underdeveloped nations. Excessive use of technology [robots and artificial intelligence in industries] can potentially pose threats to human beings and development in the future,” he said while speaking at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

Unprecedented advancements in technology are exacerbating the gap between developed and underdeveloped nations, he said, adding investors are also directing investments towards opportunities with high profit potential.

On Bangladesh, Salman said the country is overcoming its economic crisis and turning around.

Emphasizing Bangladesh's achievements across diverse sectors, Salman said the country's development continued even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, the economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have posed challenges for the country, including declining forex reserves and the appreciation of the dollar against the taka," he added.

Despite Bangladesh's non-involvement in the conflict, it bears the brunt of the consequences, he said.

At the meeting world leaders advocated for equitable distribution of technology worldwide, extending beyond solely developed nations. 

They also discussed global cooperation, economic growth and energy policies.

Topics:

Salman F RahmanWEF
Read More

UNESCAP: PM Hasina to visit Thailand next week

How to expand leather industry and save the environment?

Salman: Tannery traders to get short-term environment certificate

Salman: Bangladesh targets to achieve 30% EV adoption by 2030

Salman: Govt to consider reducing duties for cold chain equipment

Salman on US-Bangladesh ties: Election in the past, focus now on the future

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x