Salman for sharing technological capabilities to ensure benefits for entire world

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman on Tuesday laid emphasis on sharing technological capabilities to ensure benefits for the entire world.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) may pose a threat to development by exacerbating the gap between developed and underdeveloped nations. Excessive use of technology [robots and artificial intelligence in industries] can potentially pose threats to human beings and development in the future,” he said while speaking at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

Unprecedented advancements in technology are exacerbating the gap between developed and underdeveloped nations, he said, adding investors are also directing investments towards opportunities with high profit potential.

On Bangladesh, Salman said the country is overcoming its economic crisis and turning around.

Emphasizing Bangladesh's achievements across diverse sectors, Salman said the country's development continued even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, the economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have posed challenges for the country, including declining forex reserves and the appreciation of the dollar against the taka," he added.

Despite Bangladesh's non-involvement in the conflict, it bears the brunt of the consequences, he said.

At the meeting world leaders advocated for equitable distribution of technology worldwide, extending beyond solely developed nations.

They also discussed global cooperation, economic growth and energy policies.