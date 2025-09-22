Monday, September 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DNCC administrator: Years of negligence behind Dhaka’s waterlogging

112 kilometres of canals had been reclaimed within just three months without taking any extra penny, says Mohammad Azaz

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz. Photo: BSS
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 04:10 PM

Longstanding negligence in maintaining Dhaka’s drainage network has left the capital vulnerable to severe waterlogging, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz said on Monday.

Addressing a seminar hosted by the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance, Azaz said the waterlogging seen on major roads after Monday morning’s rainfall was the result of decades of indifference towards the city’s drainage and natural canals.

“Industries have been prioritized while the environment was neglected, and this is why Dhaka is in such a dire state. Even a little rainfall creates waterlogging,” he lamented.

Azaz pointed to the DNCC’s recent achievements, stating that 112 kilometres of canals had been reclaimed within just three months. “Earlier, hundreds of crores of taka were allocated for such work. We haven’t taken an extra penny.”

He mentioned that canals in Abdullahpur and Sonati areas have already been reclaimed, noting: “If canals are recovered, river recovery will also be easier.”

Focusing on his six and a half months in office, Azaz said: “I’ve learned every inch of Dhaka’s rivers. With only political goodwill, resolving the city’s waterlogging and reclaiming rivers is very much possible.”

The seminar also highlighted the alarming pollution in Dhaka’s rivers. Delivering the keynote presentation, North South University Associate Professor Abdus Samad revealed the presence of harmful heavy metals – including arsenic and cadmium – in the Buriganga, Dhaleshwari, Shitalakhya, Turag and Balu rivers.

According to the findings, the Buriganga and Shitalakhya are particularly afflicted by heavy metal contamination, posing serious risks to public health and the livability of Dhaka.

Topics:

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)Waterlogging in Dhaka
Read More

Overnight downpour floods Dhaka, commuters struggle through gridlocks

Construction of 3 bridges over Rampura canal inaugurated

Ashkona roads in shambles: Flooding, potholes make life hazardous

3 more die of dengue, 580 hospitalized in 24hrs

Azaz: DNCC to fine for illegal postering in city

Billboards under the metro rail trigger public outcry

Latest News

Edible oil prices to go up amid global surge

Islami Bank holds views-exchange meeting with African delegation

Who recognises the State of Palestine, who doesn’t, and why does it matter?

84 rescued, 3 traffickers held in joint BGB-RAB raid in Teknaf

EU pre-election team meets EC over parliamentary polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x