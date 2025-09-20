VIPS reports progress in employment, rights, and education Initiatives

The Visually Impaired People’s Society (VIPS) has reported significant progress in skills development, advocacy, and support services for visually impaired persons during the 2024–25 fiscal year.

The updates were shared at the organization’s annual general meeting at Bangla Motor on Saturday.

According to the report, a total of 503 individuals received training over the past year. The sessions covered computer applications, inclusive employment, content writing, child rights, gender, cybersecurity, and the Disability Rights Act. In addition, 86 students were provided with Braille textbooks, while more than a hundred members received technological assistance.

In terms of advocacy, VIPS collaborated with the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) to improve Braille textbooks, partnered with Al-Arafah Islami Bank to promote disability-friendly banking services, and engaged with various institutions to create opportunities for employment and access to technology.

VIPS member Md Shahin Mia said: “Through these training programs, we are not only gaining skills but also regaining confidence. The initiatives to create employment opportunities are truly changing our lives.”

Another member, Shahinul Haque Joy, noted: “The supply of Braille textbooks and technological support has made education much easier. Joining mainstream education is no longer as difficult as before.”

Md Mobarak Hossain said: “Through VIPS’s advocacy efforts, the voices of persons with disabilities are being heard in government and private sector policymaking. This gives us hope for the future.”

General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Amit said: “With the cooperation and dedication of our members, VIPS has grown into a strong organization. I am confident that the new leadership will take it to greater heights.”

Alongside the AGM, VIPS held its 10th Executive Committee election. Advocate Mosharaf Hossain Mojumder was elected president, with Morjin Ahmed and Mohammad Miraj Hossain as vice presidents, Advocate Al-amin Hossain as general secratory and Ifthekhar Mahmud as treasurer. In total, nine members were elected unopposed, while the post of general secretary is being contested between Advocate Md Al Amin and Md Rifat Talukder.