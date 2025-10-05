CR Abrar: Govt aims to prepare students not just for exams but for life

Education Adviser Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar on Sunday said the government is attaching special emphasis on developing life, language and professional skills of the students.

“Our main goal is to prepare students not just for examinations but for life to cope with the ever-changing world,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a program marking World Teachers' Day-2025 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Twelve talented teachers nominated for 2025 were honoured at the program. The theme of this year's World Teachers' Day is “Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession”.

Prof Abrar said that the process of formulating accurate and quality textbooks has started and the work of formulating NCTB regulations is underway.

To upgrade the activities of UGC to international standards, consultation with stakeholders and a transparent recruitment process have been launched, he said.

He said effective steps have been taken after reviewing the recommendations, white papers and task force reports of various education commissions.

In addition to adopting a policy of not publishing exaggerated results, arrangements have been made to verify real merit through scholarship examinations, he said.

The adviser said digitalization process is ongoing at every level of the education system.

He said the standard of education continues to be improved through online transfers, e-filing, teacher training and edutech.

“We are working to create an environment of international standard education and research through the Access to Global Knowledge program in higher education,” said Prof Abrar.

The adviser said the process of including new institutions in MPO is underway. The path to higher research has been opened through the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS) platform, he said.

Initiatives have been taken to appoint head teachers and principals through Non Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) so that leadership is established on the basis of merit, he said.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Bangladesh University Grants Commission Chairman Professor Dr SMA Faiz, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh Dr Susan Vize and ICESCO Director General Dr Salim M Almalik also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Bidhan said traditionally teachers were not wealthy but dignified. Highlighting the salary disparity, he underscored the need for taking necessary steps not only in words but also in practice to protect the dignity of teachers.