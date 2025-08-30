Bangladesh marks International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

The International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances is being observed in Bangladesh on Saturday with calls for justice, the return of the disappeared, and attention to a new draft law aimed at preventing such crimes.

In December 2010, through the adoption of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance at a UN conference, August 30 was declared the International Day to commemorate victims of enforced disappearances.

Since 2011, this day has been observed in Bangladesh as well. However, this year, the day is being observed in a different context.

On the occasion of the day, the organization of the families of disappeared victims, Mayer Dak (Mother’s Call), along with various human rights organizations, has organized different programs demanding the return of the disappeared and justice for those responsible.

Meanwhile, on August 28, the Advisory Council granted preliminary approval to the draft of the Enforced Disappearance Prevention, Remedy, and Protection Ordinance, 2025. The ordinance will receive final approval after further review.

At the briefing on the council meeting, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said that the draft ordinance was revised based on opinions from the Commission on Enforced Disappearances, the Bangladesh Legal Aid Services Trust (Blast), Human Rights Watch, other human rights organizations, and two consultation meetings with the Law and Justice Division.

He added that the draft ordinance defines enforced disappearance, recognizes it as a continuing crime, and includes provisions for severe punishments, including the death penalty.

It also criminalizes the establishment or use of secret detention centers. The National Human Rights Commission will have the authority to receive and investigate complaints of enforced disappearances.

The ordinance provides for the establishment of tribunals, mandatory trial completion within 120 days of indictment, protection of victims, whistleblowers, and witnesses, as well as compensation and legal assistance for victims.

Meanwhile, at an event on Friday, Nur Khan Liton, Executive Director of the Ain o Salish Kendra, said that while some activities of the Commission on Enforced Disappearances might soon yield results, the culture will not be eradicated unless the “fascist mindset” is removed.

SM Moinul Karim, a prosecutor at the International Crimes Tribunal, said that adequate measures have not yet been taken for the victims of enforced disappearances and emphasized the need to speak out against injustice.

At the same event, Michael Chakma, a political organizer of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) who was himself a victim of enforced disappearance, said: “there had been expectations that the interim government would ensure justice for such incidents. However, after a year in power, there are doubts about whether justice will ever be delivered.”