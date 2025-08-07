Thursday, August 07, 2025

IUB hosts public lecture on July Uprising in Legal Thoughts

Dr Mohammad Shahabuddin, examined legal and historical significance of July Uprising and its impact on constitutional development, state responsibility, and evolution of human rights in post-colonial contexts

The School of Law at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) held a public lecture titled “The July ‘Uprising’ in Legal Thoughts” to mark the anniversary of the July Uprising. Photo: Courtesy
The School of Law at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) held a public lecture titled “The July ‘Uprising’ in Legal Thoughts” to mark the anniversary of the July Uprising, bringing together students, academics and legal scholars for a discussion on the movement’s relevance to contemporary legal thought.

Dr Mohammad Shahabuddin, professor of International Law and Human Rights at the University of Birmingham, UK, delivered the keynote address. He examined the legal and historical significance of the July Uprising and its impact on constitutional development, state responsibility, and the evolution of human rights in post-colonial contexts. Dr Shahabuddin underscored the enduring relevance of historical political struggles in shaping legal principles across different nations.

Chief guest Prof Dr SMA Faiz, chairman of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), called on students to view history as a source of legal insight and moral orientation. Didar A Husain, chairman of the IUB Board of Trustees, spoke on the importance of linking historical struggles to present-day legal challenges. The session was chaired by IUB Vice Chancellor Prof M Tamim, who stressed the responsibility of academic institutions to preserve and interpret moments of national significance.

The program concluded with closing remarks and a vote of thanks by Dr Borhan Uddin Khan, advisor and adjunct professor at the School of Law, who highlighted the importance of revisiting historical moments to enrich legal reasoning and inspire future generations. At the start of the event, welcome remarks were delivered by Prof Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuiyan, dean of the School of Law.

A Q&A session followed the keynote, during which students and faculty engaged with Professor Shahabuddin on a range of legal and philosophical issues.

