Yunus urges sustainable use of marine resources to drive economic growth

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Sunday emphasized the importance of achieving economic prosperity through the conservation and sustainable utilization of the country’s marine resources.

While formally inaugurating the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force Selection Board 2025 at the Navy Headquarters, the chief adviser highlighted the contributions of the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force.

He also outlined various ongoing initiatives to develop Bangladesh’s blue economy, including the establishment of the Moheshkhali Integrated Development Authority (MIDA), coastal region development and broader national development efforts.

Yunus commended the Bangladesh Navy’s role in managing the deep-sea port, envisioned as a future economic hub, and in building a skilled workforce necessary for the advancement of the blue economy.

The chief adviser also underscored the significant contributions of the Navy and Air Force to the development of the country’s education system, their critical role in defending and serving the nation, and the broader modernization of the armed forces.

Expressing optimism, he said the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force will continue their tradition of supporting citizens during national crises and disasters, while upholding the constitution.

Yunus instructed the board to select officers for the Navy and Air Force who are patriotic, talented, skilled, professional, honest, humane and morally upright.

The ceremony marked the formal beginning of the promotion process for officers from the Navy - captain to commodore, commander to captain, and lieutenant commander to commander - and from the Air Force - group captain to air commodore, wing commander to group captain, and squadron leader to wing commander, according to a media release issued by ISPR.

The selection board, composed of senior military officers at the highest policy-making level, will choose qualified and capable officers for future senior leadership roles in the Navy and Air Force, subject to government approval.

At the beginning of the program, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College.

The chief adviser paid tribute to the heroic members of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of 1971, the freedom fighters from all walks of life, and all those martyred during the July uprising.

He recalled the glorious history, struggles and heroism of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force, and commended their active participation in responding to natural disasters and national emergencies.

Yunus praised the Navy and Air Force for their role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and supporting the public during the security crisis following the student-led mass uprising of July 2024.

He acknowledged their contributions to maintaining law and order, participating in development and humanitarian work, and earning the deep trust and admiration of the people.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Navy chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and air chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan welcomed the chief adviser.

The Navy and Air Force chiefs expressed sincere gratitude to the chief adviser for attending the ceremony despite his busy schedule.

They also affirmed that his involvement and guidance in selecting future leadership have significantly boosted morale and enthusiasm within both forces.

Under the chief adviser’s valuable direction, both the chiefs expressed their firm commitment to building a capable and modern force by selecting officers based on patriotism, professional expertise, humanitarian values and leadership qualities.

The chief adviser planted a tree on the premises of the Navy Headquarters and expressed the hope for the continued prosperity of the Navy, the Air Force and the nation.