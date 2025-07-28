Monday, July 28, 2025

BUFT hosts memorial, prayers in tribute to Abdullah Hil Rakib

Family members, colleagues, and close associates shared personal reflections, celebrating his unwavering dedication and visionary leadership

BUFT Hosts Memorial and Doa Mahfil in Tribute to Abdullah Hil Rakib. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 05:45 PM

BGMEA University of and Technology (BUFT) solemnly hosted a memorial program and prayer session on Sunday in the BUFT Multipurpose Hall in memory of Abdullah Hil Rakib, a leader whose contributions to education, the RMG industry, and social welfare continue to resonate across sectors. 

The program featured a moving photo exhibition of 100 curated images depicting Rakib’s impactful journey, along with a short documentary highlighting key milestones of his life. 

Family members, colleagues, and close associates shared personal reflections, celebrating his unwavering dedication and visionary leadership. 

A framed citation and memorial photo album were unveiled as enduring tributes to Abdullah Hil Rakib. Attendees expressed their heartfelt memories and messages in a dedicated comment book, adding a personal touch to the commemoration. 

At the beginning of the event, one minute of silence was observed in memory of the tragic incident at Milestone School and College.

At the end, a Doa Mahfil (prayer session) was held, in which BUFT's faculty members, officials, and invited guests participated. 

The entire program was conducted by the Public Relations Department of BUFT.

Topics:

BUFT
