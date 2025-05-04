EU envoy visits Brac University to explore scopes of educational partnerships

Michael Miller, ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, came on a visit to Brac University recently to explore ways the country grouping could advance academic collaborations.

During the visit, Miller and Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar discussed ways to promote joint research and enhance EU support for higher education initiatives.

Reaffirming the EU’s commitment to education as a driver of sustainable development, Miller said: “Partnering with institutions like Brac University allows us to support innovation, foster student exchanges and help shape the next generation of global leaders.”

“We are particularly excited to support initiatives focused on sustainability, research and inclusive development,” he said.

Professor Anwar welcomed the visit, highlighting Brac University’s growing role as a knowledge leader in the Global South.

“We are committed to creating global leaders equipped to drive sustainable development,” he said.

“Our synergy with Brac, the largest NGO in the world, empowers us to deliver impact-driven education and research,” he said.

“With the EU as a strategic partner, we aim to deepen our global engagement and elevate the academic and research ecosystem in Bangladesh,” he added.

Miller also took part in a dialogue titled “Let’s Talk with the EU Ambassador: EU-Bangladesh Relations in a Changing World: Youth Perspectives on Partnership and Progress”.

Students took center stage at the event, moderated by Manzoor Hasan, OBE, executive director of the Centre for Peace and Justice, Brac University, sharing their aspirations and asking questions about educational reforms, climate change, technology and global cooperation.

David Dowland, registrar of Brac University and Khairul Basher, director of the Office of Communications, along with faculty members from various schools and departments, were also present.

Miller went round Brac University’s campus, commending its environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

The visit was facilitated by Brac University’s International and Scholarship Office.