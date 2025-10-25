Saturday, October 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Hafizuddin: Jamaat pushing for PR system to ensure weak govt

He has accused a neighboring country, its collaborators in Awami League of plotting subversive acts to obstruct Bangladesh’s democratic transition

File Image of BNP senior leader Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 06:36 PM

BNP leader Maj (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed said on Saturday that the demand for proportional representation (PR) in the next national election is aimed at creating a weak government.

Speaking at a discussion marking the 48th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Labor Party at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity, Hafiz alleged that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is pushing for PR to delay the election and ensure a weak government.

He opposed the recent amendment to the Representation of the People Order, which required alliance candidates to contest under their own party’s symbol rather than a common alliance symbol.

“In the past, BNP formed alliances and allowed partner parties to contest under our symbol, the Sheaf of Paddy. Even Jamaat, which claimed to be our opponent, used this symbol in the 2018 election,” he said, adding that the party will ask the Election Commission to allow all BNP alliance parties to use the symbol.

Hafiz also accused a neighboring country and its collaborators in the Awami League of plotting subversive acts to obstruct Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

He called for student military training and urged the government to hold a free and fair election in February, removing partisan advisers from the interim government.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islaminational electionBangladesh Election CommissionBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

Fakhrul urges all parties to put aside differences, join polls

BNP pledges ‘Rainbow Nation’ for all indigenous communities

Fakhrul: Tarique Rahman to lead democratic, economic revival

GM Quader: Neutral election not possible under current govt

BNP urges EC to keep controversial officials away from elections

Jamaat, NCP demand July Charter referendum before polls

Latest News

RSF identifies 314 accident-prone upazilas across Bangladesh, 139 as highly risky

ELF Lubricants trains 50 mechanics in hybrid vehicle servicing

Police accused of framing meat trader in drug case at Mohammadpur

BSF returns 60 Bangladeshis at Meherpur border

Shireen Huq calls for ombudsman to protect domestic workers’ rights

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x