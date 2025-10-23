Thursday, October 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

‘No’ vote returns as RPO amended, EVM provision scrapped

The candidate security deposit has been raised from Tk20,000 to Tk50,000, says Law Adviser Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul. Photo: BSS
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 06:31 PM

The Advisory Council has approved amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO), reinstating the provision for a “No” vote in elections.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday. Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul disclosed the information at a press conference later in the afternoon.

According to Dr Nazrul, the Council approved the amendment to the RPO, abolishing provisions related to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). The definitions of law enforcement agencies have been expanded to include the army, navy, and air force. A new clause has also been added, barring fugitives from contesting elections.

District election officers will now be responsible for managing district-level election offices. Candidates must disclose all sources of income and assets, both domestic and foreign. The Chief Adviser has instructed that these details be submitted to the Election Commission and published on its website for public access.

Dr Nazrul said the amount of the security deposit for candidates has been increased from Tk20,000 to Tk50,000. A provision for a “No” vote has also been reinstated.

“In elections where there is only one candidate—such as in 2014, when 154 candidates were elected uncontested—voters will now have the option to cast a ‘No’ vote. If the majority vote ‘No,’ a re-election will be held in that constituency,” he explained.

He added that political alliances participating in the election must contest under their respective party symbols so that voters clearly understand which party they represent. Officials and members of law enforcement agencies engaged in election duties, who previously could not vote, will now be able to cast their votes through postal ballots.

Journalists will be allowed to remain present at vote-counting centres. Furthermore, any political donation, contribution, or subscription exceeding Tk50,000 must be made through a banking channel, and the donor must submit a tax return.

Previously, the Election Commission could only cancel results from specific polling centres in cases of irregularities. Under the new amendment, if the commission determines that widespread irregularities occurred across an entire constituency, it will have the authority to annul results for the entire area.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)Representation of the People Order (RPO)Asif Nazrul
Read More

Asif Nazrul: BNP sought impartial role, not caretaker govt

EC Masud: Credible election a must to protect nation’s image

CEC vows not to bow to pressure ahead of polls

EC plans central cell to combat AI misuse during polls

US-based IRI assessing environment ahead of Feb polls

EC decides to ban drone use during upcoming polls

Latest News

Rituporna and co face hosts Thailand in Friday friendly

Soumya, Saif smash Bangladesh’s highest ODI opening stand in Mirpur

DMP Commissioner: Integrated efforts needed to improve Dhaka’s traffic system

GM Quader: Neutral election not possible under current govt

Victim testifies in case over firing gunshots at hanging boy in Rampura

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x