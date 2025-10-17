Friday, October 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
EC to hold coordination meeting with field administration officials on Oct 22

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker will preside over the meeting

File image of Bangladesh Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 02:11 AM

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a coordination meeting with field administration officials on October 22 ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election.

A letter, signed by Mohammad Monir Hossain, deputy secretary at the EC Secretariat and member secretary of the Coordination Committee with Field Administration, stated on Thursday that the meeting will be held at 10:30am on October 22 at the EC's conference room (Room No-413).

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker will preside over the meeting, it added.

Senior officials from the EC Secretariat, including the Senior secretary, additional secretary, director general of the National Identity Registration Wing, joint secretary (Administration and Finance) and other high-ranking officials from various ministries and departments, will attend the meeting.

Mohammad Monirul Islam, joint secretary of the Cabinet Division; Rahima Akhter, joint secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration; Khondoker Md Nazmul Huda Shamim, joint secretary of the Local Government Division; Israt Jahan, joint secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education; Badrul Hasan Liton, joint secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education; the EC's joint secretary (Election Management-2); AFM Golzar Rahman, deputy secretary (Administration-1) of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Md Zabdul Islam, director of Bangladesh Bank will take part in the meeting.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
