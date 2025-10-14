Bangladesh Election 2026: EC’s law-and-order meeting Oct 20

The Election Commission will hold a views-exchange and pre-preparation meeting on October 20 next in a bid to conduct the 13th parliamentary election in free, participatory and fair manners.

“The EC has invited all law enforcement agencies to a meeting at the EC Secretariat on October 20,” EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters on Tuesday.

The discussion will be held at Nirbachan Bhaban at 10:30am on October 20.

The chiefs or top representatives from the armed forces -– Army, Navy and Air Force--police, BGB, Rab, Coast Guard, Ansar and intelligence agencies are supposed to take part in the meeting.

According to an EC’s letter sent to the chiefs of the law enforcement and intelligence agencies, the meeting will be held to conduct the upcoming 13th parliamentary election in free, participatory and fair manners.

Earlier, the Commission opened a series of electoral dialogues with different stakeholders amid talks with the civil society representatives on September 28 last ahead of the next general election planned to be held in early February 2026.

Then the EC sat in another discussion with the representatives of the teachers on the same day.

On October 06, the Commission held two separate dialogues with senior journalists from different media outlets.

During the dialogues, journalists urged the Election Commission to demonstrate firmness and a strong commitment to ensure a level-playing field and effectively fight abuse of AI and social media for holding the 13th parliamentary election in a fair and festive manner.

The EC has planned to sit with other stakeholders including political parties ahead of the national election.