Govt to exclude past poll officials from election duty

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday announced a series of measures aimed at ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful general election, including a decision to exclude officials who previously served in elections held under what he described as a “fascist regime.”

Speaking to reporters following a core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry, Jahangir said authorities would “refrain as much as possible” from assigning election duties to personnel involved in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 polls.

The move, he said, is intended to restore public trust and uphold electoral neutrality.

“We are taking every possible step to prevent disruptions and ensure the next election is held in a better, more credible manner,” he said.

The adviser also addressed concerns about his own safety, saying: “My children live in the country. What would I do by leaving alone?”

During the meeting, officials discussed a coordinated action plan involving all stakeholders to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections.

Jahangir said strict legal action would be taken against any individuals or groups attempting to incite unrest, and field-level officials—including deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, upazila nirbahi officers, and officer-in-charge personnel—have been instructed to act impartially.

Law enforcement agencies will be equipped with enhanced surveillance tools, including CCTV cameras at high-risk polling stations and body-worn cameras for officers on election duty.

Intelligence monitoring and patrols will also be intensified to maintain law and order.

Jahangir emphasized the importance of rapid and comprehensive training for security personnel.

A total of 150,000 police officers, 585,000 Ansar members, and 33,000 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel will receive electoral training, while 80,000 armed forces members will be deployed during the election period.

He also noted that steps are being taken to prevent boundary-related tensions during the delimitation process and to maintain stability in sensitive regions such as the Chittagong Hill Tracts, where the situation is currently under control.

Addressing recent communal tensions, Jahangir alleged that certain groups attempted to disrupt Durga Puja celebrations but were thwarted by proactive law enforcement.

“Some intellectuals aligned with fascist elements tried to fuel unrest, but their efforts failed,” he said.

In addition, the adviser reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes.

“We’ve instructed authorities to target not only the carriers but also the masterminds behind the drug trade,” he said, stressing the need for comprehensive enforcement to curb the menace.