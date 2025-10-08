AIUB faculty members recognized among top 2% scientists worldwide

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has been listed among the top 2% of scientists worldwide, as published by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier in September 2025.

The distinguished AIUB faculty members featured in this prestigious list include: Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, AIUB; Prof Dr Mohammed Jashim Uddin, convener, Research and Publication, Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science and Technology; Prof Dr Nowshad Amin, deputy director, Dr Anwarul Abedin Institute of Innovation, Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Faculty of Engineering; Prof Dr Muhammad Firoz Mridha, member, Research & Publication Steering Committee, Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Science and Technology; Associate Prof Dr Khan Md Raziuddin Taufique, Department of Marketing, Faculty of Business Administration.

This recognition highlights their exceptional contributions to their respective fields and underscores AIUB’s enduring commitment to academic and research excellence.

Their groundbreaking work continues to elevate AIUB’s global reputation and serves as a powerful inspiration for students and fellow scholars alike.

As leaders in innovation, research, and scholarly impact, these eminent faculty members exemplify the university’s core values of innovation, forward-thinking vision, leadership, and dedication to societal advancement.