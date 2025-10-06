Monday, October 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
CEC: We want an election as transparent as mirror

The Commission’s intention is to engage the media as a key partner in this process, says CEC AMM Nasir Uddin

File photo: Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin briefs media at his Nirbachan Bhaban office on Thursday. September 25, 2025 Photo: UNB
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 01:19 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that the Election Commission aims to conduct an election as transparent as a mirror, stressing that the goal of a free and fair election is not a mere slogan.

He also expressed the commission’s intention to engage the media as a key partner in this process.

He made the comments on Monday while delivering his opening speech at a dialogue with media journalists at the Election Commission Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The CEC said the dialogue was not a formality, adding: "We want to move forward with your valuable opinions. Your cooperation will be essential in ensuring equal opportunities for all. The media plays a crucial role in addressing misinformation and disinformation.”

AMM Nasir Uddin noted that since assuming office, the Commission has completed several important tasks, including updating the voter list.

“We have identified over 2.1 million deceased voters, many of whom were reportedly still casting votes, according to media reports. We have also enrolled more than 4.3 million eligible new voters. The gender gap in voter registration has narrowed from 3 million to 1.8 million. Many people, especially women who had lost interest in registering as voters, are now re-engaged due to our initiatives,” he said.

He added that, following consultations with experts, the Commission is introducing IT-supported postal ballots for expatriates.

“Nearly one million individuals are engaged in election duties — law enforcement personnel, government employees, and detainees — and we are taking steps to include them in the voting process, which is already permitted by law. Without your cooperation, we will not be able to ensure a free and fair election,” he said.

The CEC further emphasized: "We want to move forward through a transparent process — to conduct an election that is truly clear and reflective, like a mirror. For that, we seek your support and advice.”

He also said that the Commission aims to maintain regular and transparent communication with the media.

“Our secretary and commissioners have been instructed to hold regular briefings,” he added.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)Chief Election CommissionerAMM Nasir Uddin
