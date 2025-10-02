Thursday, October 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC offers NCP 50 symbols to choose from, but no Shapla

Under the Election Conduct Rules, 2008, the Shapla symbol is not included among the approved symbols, EC says

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 08:07 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the National Citizen Party (NCP) to pick its electoral symbol from a list of 50 options—none of which include the “Shapla” (water lily) symbol the party had demanded.

The letter, issued by Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy secretary of the EC Secretariat’s Election Support Branch, was addressed to the party’s convener, Nahid Islam. 

It stated that NCP’s registration application, which had been accepted for primary review, listed its preferred symbols in order as Shapla, pen, and mobile phone, later amending the choices to Shapla, red Shapla, or white Shapla.

EC, however, clarified that under Rule 9(1) of the Election Conduct Rules, 2008, Shapla is not among the approved symbols. The commission instructed that any political party participating in elections must select a symbol from the official list. Once chosen, that symbol will remain reserved for the party, unless it later requests another from the same list.

The EC has asked NCP to submit its choice from the unallocated symbols by October 7. The 50 options offered include almirah, cot, ostrich, kite, cup-and-saucer, spectacles, building, brinjal, charger light, computer, jug, ship, tube well, tiffin carrier, table, table clock, telephone, refrigerator, tabla, heron, rooster, pen, watermelon, flute, gourd, pitcher, prawn, plate, bench, litchi, swing, butterfly, balloon, football, flower pot, stool, bucket, banana, electric fan, mug, microphone, peacock, mobile phone, conch, sewing machine, sofa, suitcase, deer, duck, and helicopter.

EC officials confirmed that NCP initially applied for Shapla, pen, or mobile phone but later revised the request to Shapla, white Shapla, or red Shapla. 

On September 23, the EC secretary said: “NCP will not be given the Shapla symbol. In the schedule of 115 approved symbols, Shapla is not included. The rule is that a party must choose from the reserved symbols. If Shapla is not on the list, then there is no scope to allocate it.”

Earlier, on September 22, NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said: “We are still demanding Shapla, white Shapla, or red Shapla. We will not move away from this decision. There is a conspiracy going on, but the registration must be given with one of these three symbols.”

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)Nahid IslamNational Citizen Party
Read More

Deepfakes to disinformation: AI threatens fair play in Bangladesh’s upcoming election

Journalists boycott NCP press conference over assault allegation

EC to hold talks with media on Monday

NCP seeks BNP’s explanation over ‘unwelcome’ declaration of Patwary in Chandpur

'NCP must choose its symbol from EC’s list'

Sarjis: NCP not part of any plot to delay polls

Latest News

Deepfakes to disinformation: AI threatens fair play in Bangladesh’s upcoming election

Hustle and homework: Life of street children on Dhaka University campus

Two die as train hits motorcycle in Bogra

Durga Puja concludes with immersion of idols

BanglaFact: India Today report on Khagrachhari incident baseless

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x