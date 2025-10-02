EC offers NCP 50 symbols to choose from, but no Shapla

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the National Citizen Party (NCP) to pick its electoral symbol from a list of 50 options—none of which include the “Shapla” (water lily) symbol the party had demanded.

The letter, issued by Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy secretary of the EC Secretariat’s Election Support Branch, was addressed to the party’s convener, Nahid Islam.

It stated that NCP’s registration application, which had been accepted for primary review, listed its preferred symbols in order as Shapla, pen, and mobile phone, later amending the choices to Shapla, red Shapla, or white Shapla.

EC, however, clarified that under Rule 9(1) of the Election Conduct Rules, 2008, Shapla is not among the approved symbols. The commission instructed that any political party participating in elections must select a symbol from the official list. Once chosen, that symbol will remain reserved for the party, unless it later requests another from the same list.

The EC has asked NCP to submit its choice from the unallocated symbols by October 7. The 50 options offered include almirah, cot, ostrich, kite, cup-and-saucer, spectacles, building, brinjal, charger light, computer, jug, ship, tube well, tiffin carrier, table, table clock, telephone, refrigerator, tabla, heron, rooster, pen, watermelon, flute, gourd, pitcher, prawn, plate, bench, litchi, swing, butterfly, balloon, football, flower pot, stool, bucket, banana, electric fan, mug, microphone, peacock, mobile phone, conch, sewing machine, sofa, suitcase, deer, duck, and helicopter.

EC officials confirmed that NCP initially applied for Shapla, pen, or mobile phone but later revised the request to Shapla, white Shapla, or red Shapla.

On September 23, the EC secretary said: “NCP will not be given the Shapla symbol. In the schedule of 115 approved symbols, Shapla is not included. The rule is that a party must choose from the reserved symbols. If Shapla is not on the list, then there is no scope to allocate it.”

Earlier, on September 22, NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said: “We are still demanding Shapla, white Shapla, or red Shapla. We will not move away from this decision. There is a conspiracy going on, but the registration must be given with one of these three symbols.”