EC grants registration to 73 observers for February election

Any claims or objections regarding the eligible organizations must be submitted in writing, no later than October 20

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 11:19 PM

Ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Election Commission (EC) has published a notification granting registration to 73 observer organizations.

On Saturday, the EC Secretariat issued a public notice listing non-governmental organizations initially eligible for registration as election observers. Md Ashadul Haque, assistant director of the EC’s Public Relations Branch, confirmed the information.

He said 318 organizations had applied to the EC to serve as election observers. Of these, 73 were found eligible and announced in the notification.

The notice stated that any claims or objections regarding the eligible organizations must be submitted in writing no later than October 20.

According to the public notice, the applications were verified based on the EC notification published on July 27, 2025. In accordance with Article 4.4(ka) of the relevant policy, any claims, objections, or complaints against the listed 73 organizations must be submitted in writing to the senior secretary of the EC Secretariat in Agargaon, Dhaka, within 15 working days of the notification’s publication, by October 20, 2025.

Objections must include six copies with appropriate evidence and the objector’s name, address, and phone number. After a hearing, the EC will take a decision regarding the acceptance or rejection of the objection. The decision of the Election Commission will be considered final.

It may be noted that the registration of observer organizations was first introduced ahead of the ninth parliamentary election. While the initial term was set for one year, the policy was later revised to extend it to five years.

Election Commission (EC)Bangladesh Elections
