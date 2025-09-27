Saturday, September 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC to launch dialogue with experts, civil society on Sunday

EC will broadcast live the dialogue through its official Facebook page and YouTube channel

File image of Bangladesh Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 10:51 PM

The Election Commission (EC) is set to launch dialogues with poll experts and civil society representatives on the planned general elections in February next year on Sunday.

Officials familiar with the process said the dialogue would be held in two sessions from 10am to 12pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm allocated for the civil society figures and election experts respectively.

“The dialogue with the political parties and other stakeholders like media professionals, women leaders and July fighters will be held after the puja vacation,” EC Spokesman M Asadul Haque told reporters.

He added the EC would broadcast live the dialogue through its official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

EC officials earlier said they expected the dialogue process to conclude within 45 days.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
Read More

Bangladesh Labor Party secures EC registration with ‘pineapple’ symbol

CEC: Preparations going on in full swing for February polls

EC: NCP not getting Shapla symbol

EU team to visit EC ahead of Bangladesh national election

Bagerhat protesters storm election office over constituency map for 3rd day

Election: Lines redrawn, but 22 upazilas still stranded between 2 seats

Latest News

Atletico thrash Liga leaders Real Madrid in gripping derby

BSF assaults two Bangladeshis and takes away their cows in Lalmonirhat

TIB urges formation of Independent Information Commission without delay

Salahuddin: Awami League's history is of looting and terrorism

UTL: Sada Dal alleging irregularities in Ducsu is 'duplicitous'

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x