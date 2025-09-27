EC to launch dialogue with experts, civil society on Sunday

The Election Commission (EC) is set to launch dialogues with poll experts and civil society representatives on the planned general elections in February next year on Sunday.

Officials familiar with the process said the dialogue would be held in two sessions from 10am to 12pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm allocated for the civil society figures and election experts respectively.

“The dialogue with the political parties and other stakeholders like media professionals, women leaders and July fighters will be held after the puja vacation,” EC Spokesman M Asadul Haque told reporters.

He added the EC would broadcast live the dialogue through its official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

EC officials earlier said they expected the dialogue process to conclude within 45 days.