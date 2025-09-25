Thursday, September 25, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladesh Labor Party secures EC registration with ‘pineapple’ symbol

A total of 56 parties have so far obtained registration

Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran displays the party’s official EC registration certificate at Dhaka on Thursday. September 25, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 08:00 PM

The Bangladesh Labor Party has received official registration from the Election Commission with the electoral symbol “pineapple” on Thursday, following a High Court order.

“We came this morning and collected our registration certificate,” Labor Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran told reporters after receiving the certificate.

The certificate, signed by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, confirmed the registration of the Bangladesh Labor Party as a political party under the Representation of the People Order (RPO), in line with the High Court’s May 29 judgment. The party’s central office is located at 85/1 Nayapaltan Masjid Lane (3rd floor), Dhaka-1000.

With this registration, the total number of political parties recognized by the EC rises to 52, including the Awami League. The AL’s registration had been suspended in May last year after the government banned its activities under the Anti-Terrorism Act, pending the completion of trials by the International Crimes Tribunal.

So far, 56 parties have obtained EC registration. Five parties—Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Freedom Party, Oikyabodha Nagorik Andolan, PDP, and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa)—later lost their status due to various grounds and court rulings. Jamaat has recently regained its registration following a court decision.

Founded in 1974 by Maulana Abdul Matin, the Bangladesh Labor Party was banned in 1975 along with all other parties. It was revived on October 22, 1977, under the leadership of Abdul Matin and Maulana Golam Mostafa during President Ziaur Rahman’s regime.

Topics:

Labour PartyBangladesh Election Commission (EC)
