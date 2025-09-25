CEC: Preparations going on in full swing for February polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Thursday said the Election Commission is taking all-out preparations to hold the 13th parliamentary election in February next, ahead of Ramadan.

“Our final preparations are underway to hold the election in February before Ramadan. You all see and know that we are working vigorously for the necessary preparations,” he told reporters at his Nirbachan Bhaban office.

The CEC said the chief adviser, now in New York, has been saying that Bangladesh will hold the election in February and the change in power will be made in a democratic manner through a free and historic election.

“We are working to implement those words of the chief adviser,” he said.

“We don’t want to be driven by anyone’s instructions. We want to act in line with our conscience, law and the Constitution. We want to walk a straight path, not a crooked one and work impartially without favouring anyone,” he added.

The CEC stressed that political parties are the main stakeholders of the election, saying their cooperation is essential for a free and fair election.

Citing a newspaper report, Nasir Uddin said if all players enter the field with the intention of committing fouls, it will be impossible for the referee to save the game from being spoiled.

“So, the players must stay away from committing fouls. It is difficult (for EC to hold the election in a fair manner) if those who play will enter the field with the intention of making fouls,” he said, adding that the commission will take all necessary measures so that such acts cannot happen.

“I believe those who contest must not enter the electoral field with the intention of fouling, but to ensure a good election,” he added.

On the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) demand for the “Water Lily” election symbol, the CEC said the EC senior secretary has already briefed the media on the matter.

“Nagorik Oikya, led by Mahmudur Rahman Manna, first applied for the ‘water lily’ symbol and then the party’s delegation met me. Later, NCP applied for the same symbol,” he said, adding that Nagorik Oikya sent two letters—one after another—seeking the symbol.

About a recent letter sent by NCP, Nasir Uddin said since they are a political party and one of EC’s stakeholders, they can send letters.

“I see no problem in that. We will discuss it in the commission meeting. We will take a decision about the next steps in our commission meeting,” he said.

Asked about recent remarks made by an NCP leader, the CEC said politicians have the right to make statements. “We cannot reply in the same manner. We are better listeners. We will keep listening and continue our work as per laws. We don’t consider their comments a threat,” he added.

Replying to a query on whether the next election will follow the proportional representation (PR) system or the traditional system, the CEC said there is no PR in the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

“RPO is there before me. You know how votes are collected is mentioned in the RPO,” he said.

“I am waiting for the February election, and our preparations are going on in full swing to hold the election in February,” he added.