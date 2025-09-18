Shibir announces panel for Cucsu and hall union elections

“Sompritir Shikkharthi Jote,” a panel backed by Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, has announced its candidates for the upcoming Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) and hall union elections.

Saidul Islam, human welfare affairs secretary of the Chhatra Shibir central committee and former CU Chhatra Shibir president, unveiled the panel at a campus press conference on Thursday.

Ibrahim Hossain Rony, a history student and executive member of Central Chhatra Shibir, has been nominated as the vice president (VP) candidate. Saeed Bin Habib (history graduate) and Sajjad Hossain Munna (finance graduate) will contest as general secretary (GS) and assistant general secretary (AGS), respectively.

Other Cucsu panel members include Mohammad Shawon (sports and athletics secretary), Shahporan Maruf (deputy sports and athletics secretary), Harisul Islam (literature, culture, and publication secretary), Jihad Hossain (deputy literature, culture, and publication secretary), Abdullah Al Noman (office secretary), Jannatul Adan Nusrat (deputy office secretary), Tahsina Rahman (social service and environment secretary), Tanvir Anjum Shovon (research and innovation affairs secretary), and Mahbubur Rahman (science and IT affairs secretary).

The team also features Nahima Akhter Deepa (student welfare secretary), Jannatul Ferdaus Rita (assistant student welfare secretary), Afnan Hasan Imran (health secretary), Monayem Sharif (liberation war and democratic movement secretary), Mehdi Hasan Sohan (career development and international affairs secretary), Ishaq Bhuiyan (communication and housing secretary), Obaidul Salman (assistant communication and housing secretary), Towhid Rabbi (law and human rights secretary), and Masum Billah (library and cafeteria secretary). Five executive member candidates—Jannatul Ferdaus Sanjida, Salman Farsi, Akash Das, Sohanur Rahman, and Adnan Sharif—complete the Cucsu panel.

While announcing the team, Saidul Islam expressed hope that Cucsu would serve as an effective platform for advocating students’ rights. He said the union could help address long-standing student concerns—including accommodation issues, inadequate shuttle services, poor-quality dormitory and cafeteria food, and security—through dialogue with university authorities.

He added that Islami Chhatra Shibir supported religious freedom, inter-communal harmony, and the rights of female students, opposing moral policing and promoting a campus culture grounded in freedom, liberalism, and democracy.