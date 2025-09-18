Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Shibir announces panel for Cucsu and hall union elections

  • Ibrahim Hossain Rony, a history student and central Shibir executive member, has been nominated for the VP post
  • Shibir supports religious freedom, inter-communal harmony, rights of female students, Saidul says
Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu). Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 08:05 PM

“Sompritir Shikkharthi Jote,” a panel backed by Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, has announced its candidates for the upcoming Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) and hall union elections.

Saidul Islam, human welfare affairs secretary of the Chhatra Shibir central committee and former CU Chhatra Shibir president, unveiled the panel at a campus press conference on Thursday.

Ibrahim Hossain Rony, a history student and executive member of Central Chhatra Shibir, has been nominated as the vice president (VP) candidate. Saeed Bin Habib (history graduate) and Sajjad Hossain Munna (finance graduate) will contest as general secretary (GS) and assistant general secretary (AGS), respectively.

Other Cucsu panel members include Mohammad Shawon (sports and athletics secretary), Shahporan Maruf (deputy sports and athletics secretary), Harisul Islam (literature, culture, and publication secretary), Jihad Hossain (deputy literature, culture, and publication secretary), Abdullah Al Noman (office secretary), Jannatul Adan Nusrat (deputy office secretary), Tahsina Rahman (social service and environment secretary), Tanvir Anjum Shovon (research and innovation affairs secretary), and Mahbubur Rahman (science and IT affairs secretary).

The team also features Nahima Akhter Deepa (student welfare secretary), Jannatul Ferdaus Rita (assistant student welfare secretary), Afnan Hasan Imran (health secretary), Monayem Sharif (liberation war and democratic movement secretary), Mehdi Hasan Sohan (career development and international affairs secretary), Ishaq Bhuiyan (communication and housing secretary), Obaidul Salman (assistant communication and housing secretary), Towhid Rabbi (law and human rights secretary), and Masum Billah (library and cafeteria secretary). Five executive member candidates—Jannatul Ferdaus Sanjida, Salman Farsi, Akash Das, Sohanur Rahman, and Adnan Sharif—complete the Cucsu panel.

While announcing the team, Saidul Islam expressed hope that Cucsu would serve as an effective platform for advocating students’ rights. He said the union could help address long-standing student concerns—including accommodation issues, inadequate shuttle services, poor-quality dormitory and cafeteria food, and security—through dialogue with university authorities.

He added that Islami Chhatra Shibir supported religious freedom, inter-communal harmony, and the rights of female students, opposing moral policing and promoting a campus culture grounded in freedom, liberalism, and democracy.

Topics:

Islami Chhatra ShibirChittagong University (CU)
Read More

Chhatra Dal announces panel for Cucsu polls

Cucsu polls: Nomination deadline extended following student demands

Cucsu voter list has 348 MPhil, PhD Students

Cucsu nomination paper distribution begins

7 CU students hospitalized as hunger strike over proctorial body continues

Chhatra Shibir announces program marking Ducsu win

Latest News

Newly elected Jucsu, hall parliament leaders sworn in

Home Adviser: Neighboring country spreading falsehoods over Durga Puja

Ekushey Boi Mela to be held Dec 17 for a month due to election, Ramadan

Four Comilla shrines attacked, set ablaze over Facebook post

Ongoing talks with political parties to resolve all issues, hopes Shafiqul

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x