Shibir-backed panel submits 7-point demand over Rucsu polls

Chhatra Dal-backed panel wants manual counting

Chhatra Shibir supported panel has submitted memorandum with seven point demands including cote counting via error-free OMR machines. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 05:39 PM

The combined student alliance panel supported by Chhatra Shibir on Wednesday submitted a seven-point memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), demanding measures including error-free optical mark recognition (OMR) machine-based vote counting for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) general elections.

The memorandum was submitted at the Election Commission office around 4:30pm.

Their key demands include:

  • Ensuring full administrative facilities for polling agents to perform their duties and access polling stations
  • Issuing separate ID cards for journalists and restricting entry to administration-approved reporters only
  • Counting votes using error-free OMR machines with a dedicated expert team
  • Allowing manual counting if a candidate raises objections over technical issues
  • Bringing all polling centres under CCTV coverage
  • Restricting public entry onto the campus on election day
  • Maintaining full neutrality of the Election Commission

On receiving the memorandum, CEC Professor F Nazrul Islam said the panel’s demands largely align with the objectives the commission is already pursuing. He assured that the elections would be conducted accordingly.

Chhatra Dal-backed panel presses for manual counting

Earlier in the afternoon, the New Generation panel supported by Chhatra Dal submitted a six-point memorandum to the CEC. Their demands included manual vote counting, alongside measures for ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Despite the push from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel, the Election Commission remains firm on its stance that votes will be counted using OMR machines.

Topics:

Rajshahi University (RU)Rucsu Polls
