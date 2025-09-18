Shibir-backed panel submits 7-point demand over Rucsu polls

The combined student alliance panel supported by Chhatra Shibir on Wednesday submitted a seven-point memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), demanding measures including error-free optical mark recognition (OMR) machine-based vote counting for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) general elections.
The memorandum was submitted at the Election Commission office around 4:30pm.
Their key demands include:
- Ensuring full administrative facilities for polling agents to perform their duties and access polling stations
- Issuing separate ID cards for journalists and restricting entry to administration-approved reporters only
- Counting votes using error-free OMR machines with a dedicated expert team
- Allowing manual counting if a candidate raises objections over technical issues
- Bringing all polling centres under CCTV coverage
- Restricting public entry onto the campus on election day
- Maintaining full neutrality of the Election Commission
On receiving the memorandum, CEC Professor F Nazrul Islam said the panel’s demands largely align with the objectives the commission is already pursuing. He assured that the elections would be conducted accordingly.
Chhatra Dal-backed panel presses for manual counting
Earlier in the afternoon, the New Generation panel supported by Chhatra Dal submitted a six-point memorandum to the CEC. Their demands included manual vote counting, alongside measures for ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process.
Despite the push from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel, the Election Commission remains firm on its stance that votes will be counted using OMR machines.