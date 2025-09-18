Shibir-backed panel submits 7-point demand over Rucsu polls

The combined student alliance panel supported by Chhatra Shibir on Wednesday submitted a seven-point memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), demanding measures including error-free optical mark recognition (OMR) machine-based vote counting for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) general elections.

The memorandum was submitted at the Election Commission office around 4:30pm.

Their key demands include:

Ensuring full administrative facilities for polling agents to perform their duties and access polling stations

Issuing separate ID cards for journalists and restricting entry to administration-approved reporters only

Counting votes using error-free OMR machines with a dedicated expert team

Allowing manual counting if a candidate raises objections over technical issues

Bringing all polling centres under CCTV coverage

Restricting public entry onto the campus on election day

Maintaining full neutrality of the Election Commission

On receiving the memorandum, CEC Professor F Nazrul Islam said the panel’s demands largely align with the objectives the commission is already pursuing. He assured that the elections would be conducted accordingly.

Chhatra Dal-backed panel presses for manual counting

Earlier in the afternoon, the New Generation panel supported by Chhatra Dal submitted a six-point memorandum to the CEC. Their demands included manual vote counting, alongside measures for ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Despite the push from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel, the Election Commission remains firm on its stance that votes will be counted using OMR machines.