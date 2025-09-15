Rucsu election campaign begins Monday

The campaign for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu), hall councils, and student representative positions in the senate began on Monday.

The campaign will continue until 9am on September 24. Candidates must strictly follow the electoral code of conduct, and any violation will result in punishment under university law.

According to the code of conduct, candidates may campaign daily from 10am to 10pm starting from the day the final list of candidates is announced until 24 hours before the voting begins. However, only candidates and voters may participate in campaign activities within the university area.

Campaigning is permitted with black-and-white posters no larger than 60cm in length and 45cm in width. Writing on walls or pasting posters on buildings is strictly prohibited. Loudspeakers may not be used in meetings other than candidate introduction sessions.

Students may only enter the residential halls of the opposite gender with the permission of the respective hall’s returning officer, and only for introduction sessions. To organize meetings on campus, organizers must inform the proctor in advance about the venue and time. All participants must carry their identification cards during campaign activities, and no outsiders will be allowed to stay in the residential halls.

The code of conduct further prohibits candidates or their supporters from intimidating, using force against, or obstructing their rivals from voting. Processions and gatherings inside halls or academic buildings are banned. Defamatory, indecent, or provocative remarks through the media are also prohibited.

Anyone violating these rules will be handed over immediately to law enforcement agencies. Those attempting to disrupt peace or breaking election regulations will face punishment under university law.

Rucsu Chief Election Commissioner Professor F Nazrul Islam said that the campaign has started from Monday. He emphasized that candidates must follow the code of conduct. Anyone violating the rules will face punishment as per university law. He added that some issues in the code of conduct are yet to be included and will be finalised within the day.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, after ballot numbers were distributed through a lottery, the campus atmosphere turned festive. Candidates began campaigning on social media, posting cards with ballot numbers along with their manifestos. They have also started visiting various spots on campus, residential halls, and nearby messes to seek votes.

On Monday morning, candidates were seen campaigning in the rain at different locations. They said rainfall began on Sunday right after ballot numbers were distributed, which prevented them from campaigning that day. Although the weather was clear in the early hours of Monday, rain started again after 9:30am. They added that since academic buildings are off-limits for campaigning and most students were inside due to rain, they faced difficulties. Despite this, a festive mood has spread among students as the campaign officially begins.

So far, 42 candidates have been elected uncontested in Rucsu and hall council elections, according to the university’s election commission on Sunday. Among them are 3 from Bijoy-24 hall, 1 from Mannujan hall, 6 from Rokeya hall, 3 from Tapashi Rabeya hall, 10 from Begum Khaleda Zia hall, 9 from Rahamatunnesa hall, and 7 from July-36 hall.

However, no nominations were submitted for the executive member posts in Rokeya, July-36, and Rahamatunnesa halls, leaving those positions vacant. Chief Returning Officer Professor Md Setaur Rahman said these vacant posts will not be filled and that the hall councils will continue their activities without them.

According to the election commission, the total number of voters in Rucsu this year is 28,905, including 11,305 female voters and 17,596 male voters.

For the Rucsu election, 18 candidates are contesting for the vice president (VP) post, 14 for general secretary (GS), and 16 for assistant general secretary (AGS). Including other Rucsu posts, the total number of candidates is 248, with 58 in the senate and 600 in the hall councils.

The Rucsu election will be held on September 25. Each voter will cast 43 votes in total for Rucsu, hall councils, and the senate. Votes will be counted after polling ends, and results will be published on the same day, September 25.