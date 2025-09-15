Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

RU hall council polls: 39 win unopposed

The Rucsu election is scheduled for September 25

Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 01:06 PM

A total of 39 candidates have been elected uncontested in the Rajshahi University (RU) hall council elections.

The university-formed election commission made the announcement on Sunday.

According to the commission, the uncontested winners include 10 from Begum Khaleda Zia Hall, nine from Rahmatunnnesa Hall, seven from July-36 Hall, six from Rokeya Hall, three each from Bijoy-24 and Taposi Rabeya Halls, and one from Monnujan Hall.

However, one executive member post each in Rokeya, July-36, and Rahmatunnnesa Halls will remain vacant as no nomination papers were submitted for those positions.

Chief Returning Officer Professor Dr Md Setaur Rahman said the councils will continue functioning despite the vacancies. “There is no alternative to filling those posts,” he said.

According to election commission data, Rucsu has 28,905 voters in total, including 11,305 women and 17,596 men.

This year, 248 candidates are contesting for Rucsu posts and 58 for the Senate, while 600 candidates are vying for hall council positions. The Rucsu election is scheduled for September 25.

Topics:

Rajshahi University (RU)Rucsu Polls
Read More

14 students withdraw from Rucsu, Senate polls

Chhatra Dal’s Mithu quits independent VP bid ahead of Rucsu polls

Rucsu polls: 12 demands placed including manual vote counting

9 panels remain in Rucsu election battle

RU Chhatra Dal announces panel for Rucsu

RU Chhatra Dal leader sued for indecent remarks on 91 female students

Latest News

Supply of election materials for 13th parliamentary polls begins

Prof Yunus: No challenge can remain unresolved if youths remain engaged

Fakhrul for inclusive efforts to build effective democratic state

240 sued over Faridpur road blockade

Cop among 3 killed in Jessore road crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x