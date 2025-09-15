RU hall council polls: 39 win unopposed

A total of 39 candidates have been elected uncontested in the Rajshahi University (RU) hall council elections.

The university-formed election commission made the announcement on Sunday.

According to the commission, the uncontested winners include 10 from Begum Khaleda Zia Hall, nine from Rahmatunnnesa Hall, seven from July-36 Hall, six from Rokeya Hall, three each from Bijoy-24 and Taposi Rabeya Halls, and one from Monnujan Hall.

However, one executive member post each in Rokeya, July-36, and Rahmatunnnesa Halls will remain vacant as no nomination papers were submitted for those positions.

Chief Returning Officer Professor Dr Md Setaur Rahman said the councils will continue functioning despite the vacancies. “There is no alternative to filling those posts,” he said.

According to election commission data, Rucsu has 28,905 voters in total, including 11,305 women and 17,596 men.

This year, 248 candidates are contesting for Rucsu posts and 58 for the Senate, while 600 candidates are vying for hall council positions. The Rucsu election is scheduled for September 25.