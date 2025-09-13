14 students withdraw from Rucsu, Senate polls

Fourteen students have withdrawn their candidacies from the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) and Senate student representative elections.

Chief election commissioner Professor F Nazrul Islam announced at a Saturday press conference that 11 students withdrew from the Rucsu election and three from the Senate polls, marking the final day for withdrawals. Additional time will be needed to collect information on the residential halls.

Among the withdrawn candidates were two vice-presidential hopefuls, one general secretary, and others for various posts including assistant environment secretary, women’s affairs secretary, debate secretary, assistant sports secretary, culture secretary, assistant media and publication secretary, and an executive committee member.

The final candidate list will be published on Sunday, with campaigning starting immediately afterward. Voting is set for September 25 from 9am to 4pm at the Academic Building, with counting and results on the same day.