9 panels remain in Rucsu election battle

A total of nine panels have so far been announced to contest the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election, hall councils and student representatives to the Senate, scheduled for September 25.

Of the nine panels, six are backed by political parties, one is led by three former coordinators of the anti-discrimination students’ movement, while the remaining two are independent.

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has announced a 23-member panel, while Sammilita Shikkharthi Jote has also unveiled a 23-member panel.

According to RU sources, the nine panels are JCD, Sammilita Shikkharthi Jote, Sarbajanin Shikkharthi Sangsad, Adhipatyabirodhi Oikya, Gonotantrik Shikkharthi Parishad, Rucsu for Radical Change, Sachetan Shikkharthi Sangsad, Aprotirodhya-24, and Swatantra Shikkharthi Jote.

From the JCD panel, Sheikh Nur Uddin Abir, Nafiul Jibon, and Jahin Biswash Esha are contesting for the posts of Vice President (VP), General Secretary (GS), and Assistant General Secretary (AGS), respectively.

From Sammilita Shikkharthi Jote, Mustakur Rahman Jahidi (VP), Fazley Rabbi Muhammad Fahim Reja (GS), and SM Salman Rabbi (AGS) are participating.

Tasin Khan (VP), Rajan Al Ahmed (GS), and Mahair Islam (AGS) are contesting from the Sarbajanin Shikkharthi Sangsad panel. Mehedi Sajib (VP), Salauddin Ammar (GS), and Akil Bin Taleb (AGS) are candidates of the Adhipatyabirodhi Oikya panel.

Fuhad Ratul (VP), Kaosar Ahmed (GS), and Nasim Sarker (AGS) are standing from the Gonotantrik Shikkharthi Parishad. RUCSU for Radical Change panel features Mehedi Maruf (VP), Afrin Jahan (GS), and Al Shahriar Shubho (AGS).

Sachetan Shikkharthi Sangsad has nominated Mahbub Alam (VP), Shariful Islam (GS), and Parvej Akanda (AGS). From Aprotirodhya-24, Masud Kibria (VP), Poroma Paramita (GS), and Sanjida Parveen (AGS) are contesting. Swatantra Shikkharthi Jote includes Tawhidul Islam (VP), Nusrat Jahan (GS), and Zannat Ara Nawshin (AGS).

The Rucsu election marks a historic return to student representation at Rajshahi University after a 35-year hiatus.

As per the revised election schedule, nomination papers were distributed until September 3, and submissions were received from September 4 to 7. Scrutiny took place on September 8 and 9. The preliminary list of candidates was published on September 10, with objections reviewed and disposed of on September 11. Saturday is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, and the final list will be published on Sunday.

Polling will be held in the university’s academic buildings from 9am to 4pm on September 25. Preparations for the long-awaited election are underway in full swing, creating a festive and enthusiastic atmosphere across the campus.