Jucsu election enters third day as results still pending

Thursday’s election saw 11,743 registered voters, with an unofficial turnout of around 67%

 

Students cast their votes at Jahangirnagar University during the Jucsu elections on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 10:23 AM

The results of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections remain pending as vote counting has entered its third day.

Ballots have so far been counted in 14 out of 21 halls, with all votes being tallied manually.

Despite assurances from the university administration that results would be announced overnight, counting was still incomplete by Saturday morning, drawing frustration from candidates and their supporters.

Amid the delay, Election Commission member Prof Mohammad Mafruhi Sattar resigned, alleging irregularities and the absence of a level playing field. “I was under pressure not to resign, but I could not ignore the irregularities,” he said.

In response, Ferdous Al Hasan, assistant general secretary candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Combined Student Alliance, claimed the resignation was intended to discredit the polls. He accused the commissioner of “fleeing the battlefield” after failing to carry out a conspiracy.

Thursday’s election saw 11,743 registered voters, with an unofficial turnout of around 67%.

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
