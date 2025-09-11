Thursday, September 11, 2025

'Stood in line for 20 minutes, only to find my vote had already been cast'

Says a JU student

A Jahangirnagar University student alleged that his vote had already been cast by someone else during the Jucsu and hall union elections. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 08:54 PM

‘Stood in line for 20 minutes, only to find my vote had already been cast’

A Jahangirnagar University student has alleged that his vote was cast by someone else during the Jucsu and hall union elections.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall polling center. 

The student, Md Robiul Islam, is a first-year undergraduate in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems.

“I stood in line for 20 minutes to cast my vote, only to find that someone else had already voted in my name. I never imagined my very first vote would be wasted like this,” he told the media.

Polling officer Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the allegation, saying, “Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was found that Robiul’s vote had indeed been cast earlier using a fake ID card. 

“When Robiul arrived with his original ID, we verified the matter. The central election commission has already been informed,” he added.

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
