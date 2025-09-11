Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jucsu polls: Voting suspended at Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall

Polls began at 9am and is scheduled to continue until 5pm across the campus

Polls began at 9am and is scheduled to continue until 5pm across the campus. Photo: UNB
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 02:31 PM

Voting at the Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall polling station was suspended on Thursday noon following allegations of vote rigging during the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) elections.

Students said polling at the hall was suspended around 12pm after Sheikh Sadi Hasan, the vice-president (VP) candidate backed by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), along with 7–8 activists, allegedly stormed the centre and forced female candidates out.

Chief Election Commissioner Prof Maniruzzaman said voting was stopped in response to demands from other contestants after they protested against the incident.

Balloting for the long-awaited Jucsu elections began at 9am and is scheduled to continue until 5pm across the campus amid a festive and peaceful atmosphere.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)Jucsu election
Read More

No festive buzz, low participation in long-awaited Jucsu polls

Jucsu polls: Only 80 ballots cast in Pritilata Hall in 4hrs

Several allegations of misconduct surface during Jucsu election

Jucsu polls at a glance

Police, BGB, RAB on high alert for Jucsu, hall union polls

Jucsu: BNP, Swechchhasebak Dal leaders spotted at EC office night before polls

Latest News

Akij Venture unveils S Asia’s largest, most advanced water production plant

HSBC, CPA to launch digital port payments

Adviser Khalid meets Pakistan Premier Shehbaz Sharif

No festive buzz, low participation in long-awaited Jucsu polls

Brac University receives Duke of Edinburgh’s 'Empowerment' trophy

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x