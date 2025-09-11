Jucsu polls: Voting suspended at Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall

Voting at the Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall polling station was suspended on Thursday noon following allegations of vote rigging during the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) elections.

Students said polling at the hall was suspended around 12pm after Sheikh Sadi Hasan, the vice-president (VP) candidate backed by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), along with 7–8 activists, allegedly stormed the centre and forced female candidates out.

Chief Election Commissioner Prof Maniruzzaman said voting was stopped in response to demands from other contestants after they protested against the incident.

Balloting for the long-awaited Jucsu elections began at 9am and is scheduled to continue until 5pm across the campus amid a festive and peaceful atmosphere.