Jucsu polls: Candidates make last-minute push for votes as campaign runs on final day

After a long gap of 33 years, the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election is set to take place on Thursday. Tuesday marked the final day of formal campaigning.

According to the code of conduct, candidates were allowed to campaign until midnight.

Throughout the day, they were seen engaging with voters across different faculties, departments, squares, and gathering spots on campus.

Independent vice president (VP) candidate Abdur Rashid Jitu said: “On the final day, we are reaching out to voters. Last night, we campaigned in the residential halls as well.”

Panels backed by Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Union, Chhatra Front, progressive student groups, and independents were also active in campaigning since Tuesday morning. Zahidul Islam, general secretary candidate from the Songshoptok Parishad panel, said: “Like everyone else, we are giving our best to connect with voters on the last day. Overall, the response from students has been overwhelming.”

This year’s Jucsu election has a voter count of 11,919. A total of 178 candidates are contesting for 25 central committee posts. Among them, 10 candidates are vying for the vice president post and 9 candidates for the general secretary post.

Dope tests underway

As per the Jucsu Election Commission’s instructions, dope test samples of central committee candidates were collected at the university medical center starting from 9:00am Tuesday. For hall union candidates, samples were collected in their respective halls. The process continued until 6:00pm.

On Monday night, Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr Md Moniruzzaman and Commission Secretary & Proctor Professor Dr AKM Rashidul Alam signed and issued the announcement regarding the test.

Strict monitoring

Professor AKM Rashidul Alam said that campaigning beyond the stipulated time would be considered a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

He further said: “We are doing our utmost to ensure the election is held in a free and fair manner. Over 1,200 police personnel will be on duty. Since our university is located outside Dhaka city and surrounded by several villages, we are also in communication with patriotic members of the armed forces for additional support.”

Elections for the student unions of the university’s 21 residential halls will also be held on Thursday.