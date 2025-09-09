EC to complete political parties registration September

The Election Commission (EC) has taken initiative to complete registration process of new political parties by Spetember ahead of the upcoming 13th national elections.

“All documents sent for collecting field-level information on 22 new political parties have already reached to the EC secretariat,” EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters on Tuesday.

He said according to the roadmap, the registration process of the new political parties will be completed by September 30.

“We are compiling information. It will be submitted to the commission by tomorrow and then the commission will take the final decision in this regard,” he added.

Regarding the issue of symbol allocation along with the registration process, Ahmed said the proposal to amend rules related to symbols is still awaiting at the law ministry for approval.

He said it is possible to provide registration, but there may be a delay in allocating symbols. “We want registration and symbols to be given together so that new political parties can participate in the elections in a fair manner.”

A total of 143 new political parties applied before the Election Commission for registration to participate in the 13th parliamentary election, while the EC rejected 121 applications through primary scrutiny.

Later, the EC officially informed the parties through separate letters whose applications were rejected.

The 22 remaining political parties have been awaiting for getting EC registration. The parties are- National Citizen Party (NCP), Forward Party, Aam Janatar Dal, Bangladesh Ganotantrik Party (BGP), Bangladesh Sanskarbadi Party (BRP), Bangladesh Nejame Islam Party, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), Moulik Bangla, Bangladesh Justice and Development Party, Jatiya Janata Party, Janatar Dal, Janata Party Bangladesh, Bangladesh Aam Janagan Party, Bangladesh Jatiya League, Bhashani Janashakti Party, Bangladesh Bekar Mukti Parisad, Bangladesh Communist Party (Marxist) CPB (M), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Shahjahan Siraj), Jamiate Ulama-e-Islam, Nejame Islam Party, Bangladesh Bekar Samaj, Bangladesh Solution Party and Notun Bangladesh Party.

The EC secretary further said that after field-level information and verification process, the commission will cross-check each of the applications with utmost sincerity and take final decision to this end.

“If new political parties are registered and received symbols on time, there will be no obstacle to participate in the 13th parliamentary elections,” he added.