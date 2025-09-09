Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC to complete political parties registration September

Of 143 new parties applying for 13th parliamentary polls, Election Commission rejected 121 in initial scrutiny

File photo of Election Commission building Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 06:15 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has taken initiative to complete registration process of new political parties by Spetember ahead of the upcoming 13th national elections.

“All documents sent for collecting field-level information on 22 new political parties have already reached to the EC secretariat,” EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters on Tuesday.

He said according to the roadmap, the registration process of the new political parties will be completed by September 30.

“We are compiling information. It will be submitted to the commission by tomorrow and then the commission will take the final decision in this regard,” he added.

Regarding the issue of symbol allocation along with the registration process, Ahmed said the proposal to amend rules related to symbols is still awaiting at the law ministry for approval.

He said it is possible to provide registration, but there may be a delay in allocating symbols. “We want registration and symbols to be given together so that new political parties can participate in the elections in a fair manner.”

A total of 143 new political parties applied before the Election Commission for registration to participate in the 13th parliamentary election, while the EC rejected 121 applications through primary scrutiny. 

Later, the EC officially informed the parties through separate letters whose applications were rejected.

The 22 remaining political parties have been awaiting for getting EC registration. The parties are- National Citizen Party (NCP), Forward Party, Aam Janatar Dal, Bangladesh Ganotantrik Party (BGP), Bangladesh Sanskarbadi Party (BRP), Bangladesh Nejame Islam Party, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), Moulik Bangla, Bangladesh Justice and Development Party, Jatiya Janata Party, Janatar Dal, Janata Party Bangladesh, Bangladesh Aam Janagan Party, Bangladesh Jatiya League, Bhashani Janashakti Party, Bangladesh Bekar Mukti Parisad, Bangladesh Communist Party (Marxist) CPB (M), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Shahjahan Siraj), Jamiate Ulama-e-Islam, Nejame Islam Party, Bangladesh Bekar Samaj, Bangladesh Solution Party and Notun Bangladesh Party.

The EC secretary further said that after field-level information and verification process, the commission will cross-check each of the applications with utmost sincerity and take final decision to this end.

“If new political parties are registered and received symbols on time, there will be no obstacle to participate in the 13th parliamentary elections,” he added. 

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)National Citizen Party
Read More

Sarjis slams DU Chhatra Dal president for ‘threatening’ VC

Expatriates to vote in February election, EC secretary confirms

EC Anwarul: Electoral environment favorable

Highway blockade in Brahmanbaria over constituency boundary dispute

NCP forms 'International Cell'

Mahin withdraws from Ducsu race, backs Abu Bakar

Latest News

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Hamas leaders survive Israeli strike on Doha

IUBAT, Spriha Bangladesh sign MoU for training, research collaboration

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x