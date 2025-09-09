Jucsu elections: Enthusiasm fades amid code barriers, irregularities

After three decades of waiting, the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu) election has finally returned to Jahangirnagar University.

Posters and banners dot the campus, and voting dominates student conversations. Yet, despite the anticipation, the strict election code of conduct—and its mismatch with reality—has left the atmosphere subdued.

Allegations of outsiders’ involvement, excessive spending, and unchecked violations have further raised questions about fairness.

Several candidates argued that the Election Commission’s code of conduct is unrealistic. They said such regulations stifle the festive spirit of the election, while the commission’s indifference and weak monitoring have allowed irregularities to continue.

Web of restrictions

According to the code of conduct:

Gatherings of more than 25 students on campus are prohibited.

Meetings, assemblies, and processions cannot be held without permission.

Outsiders and teachers are barred from campaigns.

Posters and leaflets can only be placed on designated boards, maximum size 40x30 cm.

Central candidates may spend up to Tk7,000; hall candidates Tk4,000.

Candidates say following these rules turns the election into a contest “trapped within administrative discipline.”

Spending limits unrealistic

Printing alone costs several times the Tk7,000 spending cap, students claim. One candidate, seeking anonymity, said: “It’s impossible to do anything with Tk 7,000 if you want to reach 12,000 voters. If we want to distribute just one poster to each student, we need at least 12,000 posters. Even if each poster costs one taka, Tk7,000 is not enough.”

Meanwhile, the bar on gatherings of more than 25 students has forced panels to split into small groups while campaigning in halls and faculties. Candidates say this prevents them from introducing full panels to the electorate.

Poster space shortage

Candidates are also facing a lack of designated boards to display campaign materials. For 179 central candidates and 497 hall-level candidates, the number of boards is far too few. In many cases, boards are small and quickly filled, while popular student spots such as the cafeteria, Tarzan Point, and Battala have none. Candidates say this is limiting their visibility.

Loose practices, widespread violations

Although the code is strict on paper, violations are common. Posters are pasted on walls, oversized banners are displayed, and outsiders are reportedly engaged in campaign activities.

Allegations include candidates distributing soap with leaflets, placing materials in shops and rickshaws, and spending Tk5,000–10,000 daily on tea, snacks, and meals for supporters. Some teachers have also been accused of involvement, despite the code barring staff participation.

Jucsu general secretary candidate Zahidul Islam Emon said: “Many candidates started campaigning even before the official schedule, which is a direct violation of the code. We have submitted complaints, but the university administration has not yet taken any visible steps. Moreover, many are still campaigning without following the rules. We strongly protest this and are indeed worried about impartiality.”

What the administration says

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Md Moniruzzaman admitted irregularities but denied inaction. “We have already visited several places on campus and noticed some irregularities in following the code of conduct. We have discussed and reviewed these issues. It is not true that we are silent; the number of staff in the commission is low, so we are working with the cooperation of the administration. We will take decisions after an official meeting.”

On financial matters, he added, “Some informal complaints have been raised. But no one has submitted any specific written complaint to us. If they do, we will take action.”

Proctor and Election Commission Member Secretary AKM Rashidul Alam said: “We have already set up 60 boards in front of halls and different buildings on campus. Another 21 boards will be added. Candidates may paste posters there. A candidate cannot spend more than Tk7,000. Because most of them live on tuition, how can they spend lavishly? They can campaign through their qualities, hall interactions, and cultural or sports identities. They don’t need to print so many posters.”

Waiting for the verdict

As the historic Jucsu polls near, students remain caught between expectation and disappointment—hopeful for a vibrant election after three decades, yet facing an electoral process weighed down by both excessive rules and widespread violations.