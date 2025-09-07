Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC Anwarul: Electoral environment favorable

The commission does not perceive any uncertainty regarding the election, he says

Md Anwarul Islam Sarker responding to questions from journalists at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka on Sunday, September 07, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 05:05 PM

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker has said that the electoral environment across the country remains fully conducive ahead of the forthcoming national parliamentary election.

He added that as of now, no adverse situation exists that could prevent the upcoming polls from being held.

He made these comments on Sunday, while responding to questions from journalists at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

On the issue of political party registration, Anwarul Islam Sarker said that almost all reports have reached the commission and a final decision may be taken within a week.

However, he noted that an opportunity will be given at the final stage of the registration process to raise objections regarding party names.

Addressing confusion over the Constitution and existing laws, the election commissioner clarified that the proposed amendments to the RPO were finalized only after ministerial vetting. Should any conflict arise with other laws, adjustments will be made to ensure consistency.

He further said that the average and total number of voters have been determined at the district level. In some areas, priority was given to population, in others to geographical integrity and in some to administrative considerations. He added that it is not possible to apply a single standard uniformly in all cases.

Responding to the frequently asked question of whether the election will indeed be held, Anwarul Islam said: “Many people ask me this question. We announced the roadmap precisely because the election will take place.”

Topics:

Election CommissionElection Commission (EC)
Read More

EC seeks journalists’ cooperation, to amend media guidelines if needed

EC Abdur Rahmanel: Will not tolerate any irregularities in elections

EC publishes supplementary voter list with 126.3m voters

Taher: EC’s election plan undermines fair vote, must apologize

Jamaat's Taher: Chief adviser’s roadmap a blueprint to undermine free, fair election

Next election to be most risky, CEC tells officials

Latest News

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x