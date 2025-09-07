EC Anwarul: Electoral environment favorable

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker has said that the electoral environment across the country remains fully conducive ahead of the forthcoming national parliamentary election.

He added that as of now, no adverse situation exists that could prevent the upcoming polls from being held.

He made these comments on Sunday, while responding to questions from journalists at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

On the issue of political party registration, Anwarul Islam Sarker said that almost all reports have reached the commission and a final decision may be taken within a week.

However, he noted that an opportunity will be given at the final stage of the registration process to raise objections regarding party names.

Addressing confusion over the Constitution and existing laws, the election commissioner clarified that the proposed amendments to the RPO were finalized only after ministerial vetting. Should any conflict arise with other laws, adjustments will be made to ensure consistency.

He further said that the average and total number of voters have been determined at the district level. In some areas, priority was given to population, in others to geographical integrity and in some to administrative considerations. He added that it is not possible to apply a single standard uniformly in all cases.

Responding to the frequently asked question of whether the election will indeed be held, Anwarul Islam said: “Many people ask me this question. We announced the roadmap precisely because the election will take place.”