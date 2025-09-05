Mahin withdraws from Ducsu race, backs Abu Bakar

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) GS candidate Mahin Sarkar has withdrawn his bid in favour of Abu Baker Mojumder of the Anti-Discrimination Student Council panel.

At a press conference on Friday morning, Mahin urged his supporters to vote for Abu Baker, saying unity among the forces of the uprising was more important than individual candidacy.

Mahin, a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was expelled from the party for forming his own panel. Despite this, some Democratic Student Council leaders are contesting from his panel.