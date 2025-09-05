Friday, September 05, 2025

Mahin withdraws from Ducsu race, backs Abu Bakar

Unity among forces of uprising is more important than individual candidacy, says Mahin Sarkar

Abu Baker Mojumder and Mahin Sarkar at a press conference. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 02:05 PM

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) GS candidate Mahin Sarkar has withdrawn his bid in favour of Abu Baker Mojumder of the Anti-Discrimination Student Council panel.

At a press conference on Friday morning, Mahin urged his supporters to vote for Abu Baker, saying unity among the forces of the uprising was more important than individual candidacy.

Mahin, a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was expelled from the party for forming his own panel. Despite this, some Democratic Student Council leaders are contesting from his panel.

Topics:

Ducsu ElectionAnti-Discrimination Student MovementNational Citizen Party
