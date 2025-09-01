Monday, September 01, 2025

EC brings amendment to its polling station policy

As per the new policy, each polling centre will be designated for 3000 voters

File image of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 09:28 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has brought amendments to the Polling Station Establishment and Management Policy-2025 for the upcoming National Parliament Elections. 

This will increase the number of voters in each polling booth by 100.

EC issued an amendment notice, signed by EC Secretariat Deputy Secretary Md Mahbub Alam Shah on Monday.

The new policy will provide for the exercise of voting rights by 600 voters in male polling booths instead of 500 and 500 voters in female polling booths instead of 400.

As per the new policy, each polling centre will be designated for 3000 voters and one polling booth will be designated for 600 male voters and 500 female voters.

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
