Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CEC says EC fully prepared, won’t accept blame for election shortcomings

We are taking all necessary steps so that no one can claim the Election Commission is unprepared, he says

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin speaks to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka, outlining the Election Commission’s preparations for upcoming elections on Monday, September 1, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 08:55 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said the Election Commission (EC) is preparing for elections in line with government requirements and will not accept responsibility for any shortcomings.

He made the remarks on Monday at his office in Nirbachan Bhaban, Agargaon, Dhaka, after meeting with Tracey Ann Jacobson, charge d’affaires of the US Embassy.

CEC Nasir Uddin said the commission is taking all necessary measures to ensure no one can allege a lack of readiness. “We are taking all necessary steps so that no one can claim the Election Commission is unprepared,” he added. He also said the EC is ready to hold elections whenever the government calls for them.

Responding to a question from the US Embassy official about potential unrest, the CEC said: “The elections are still some time away. When voting takes place in 300 constituencies on the same day, it will be spread out, and those attempting to create a mob will find it impossible to gather large numbers.”

On law and order, he expressed confidence in the EC’s ability to maintain control. “The law and order situation is extremely important to us. We coordinate closely with the police and armed forces, who are always cooperative during elections,” he said, adding that past experiences have shown election-related issues have been successfully managed.

Regarding rumours and conspiracy theories, the CEC said he advised the US official not to pay attention to them, noting that the EC has arrangements to regain authority to cancel elections if necessary.

He also addressed the role of government personnel in elections, saying: “She mentioned that 95% of the election responsibility lies with government personnel and 5% with the EC. I explained that while the government manages essential logistics, our work on behalf of the people is independent and conducted with honest intent.”

Highlighting cooperation from the government, he said: “The government has allowed the EC to work independently without interference. Law enforcement, budget allocation, and their cooperation are essential for elections, and we have received full cooperation.”

The CEC also acknowledged challenges like black money, stating that while it cannot be completely prevented, the commission is committed to ensuring fair and smooth elections.

Expressing hope for political consensus before the elections, he said: “I believe political parties will prioritise the country’s interest and ultimately reach an agreement.”

This meeting marked the first interaction between the CEC and the US Embassy following the political changes of August 5 last year.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)AMM Nasir Uddin
Read More

EC brings amendment to its polling station policy

US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires meets with CEC Nasir

Rizvi: We have doubts about the Election Commission’s competence

Next election to be most risky, CEC tells officials

BNP welcomes EC’s roadmap for 13th parliamentary election

US Embassy cancels meeting with CEC

Latest News

Gold price hits 175,788 per bhori in fresh record

Thai opposition’s kingmaking summit fails to back new PM

2 children drown in Naogaon village pond

Nasum, Tanzid star as Bangladesh rout Netherlands to clinch T20I series

BAU students lift railway blockade; train services resume

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x